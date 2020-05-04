Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Global ESD Protection Devices Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The ESD protection devices market size is expected to grow by USD 345.63 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The consumer electronics industry has been continually growing and evolving over the last few years. Factors such as the rise in the level of income, growing technological advancement, and better Internet connectivity are increasing the adoption of consumer electronics. This growing demand will have a positive impact on the demand for ESD protection devices for consumer electronics during the forecast period. The ESD protection device is a key component, used to protect a device and personnel from damages that could occur due to the sudden flow of electricity between the charged electronic devices.

As per Technavio, the demand for automotive electronics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This ESD protection device market research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

ESD Protection Devices Market: Demand for Automotive Electronics

Automotive electronics include everything from the headlight and LED brake light to the seat control inside the car. These electronic systems in automobiles help to improve driving performance, enable better fuel efficiency, and enhance driver comfort. ESD protection is incorporated in various electronic components of automotive electronics, such as under hood (UTH) electronics, safety system electronics, and driver electronics. These electronic devices are used to control the air/fuel ratio, ignition timing, and fuel acceleration enrichment. Integration of ESD protection systems protects the devices from overvoltage transients using varistors. Driver electronics incorporate ESD protection for further safeguard from unwanted transients such as mirror motors, seat motors, sunroof motors, wiper motors, and window motors. Hence, the increasing demand for automotive electronics is a key trend, that can be expected to make a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Factors such as the growing semiconductor industry in China, and the growing adoption of cloud computing will have a significant impact on the growth of the ESD protection devices market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

ESD Protection Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the ESD protection devices market by application (consumer electronics, telecommunication, power infrastructure, automotive electronics, and others), material (ceramic and silicon), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the ESD protection devices market share in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growing population, rising urbanization and industrialization, and the rising number of mobile network subscribers in APAC.

