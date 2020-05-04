Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Global Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Kooljet and BVT Bakery Services BV | Technavio

The global food industry vacuum cooling equipment market is expected to grow by USD 4.40 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6%. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Analysis Report by Application (Baked products, Meat products, Fruits and vegetables, and Readymade food) Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing emphasis on maintaining the quality of food products. In addition, the rise in use of screw vacuum pumps is anticipated to boost the growth of the food industry vacuum cooling equipment market.

With the increasing concern around the quality and safety of food among consumers, various food processors are adopting vacuum cooling equipment. This equipment facilitates the rapid evaporative cooling of food items and reduces the impact of microorganisms on food products. In this technique, the freshness of food products such as meat products, F&B, readymade food, and baked products are maintained by evaporating a part of the water from the food items. Vacuum cooling of meat products helps in improving the texture, color, and juiciness of meat products and keeps them tender. Thus, the increasing emphasis on maintaining the quality of food is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Companies:

KoolJet

KoolJet offers Through the wall system, Through the door simplicity, Rooftop air handling systems, Through the wall system, and other products. They also provide Dual-kool with free cooling, Plug and play solutions, Harvest cooling, and custom refrigeration solutions.

BVT Bakery Services BV

BVT Bakery Services BV offers products through the following business units: Application Services, Technology and Engineering Services, Consulting Services, and Other Managed Services. The company offers Managed Testing Services and Testing Services as its stress testing solution.

Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc.

Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc. operates under various business segments, namely Pumps, Systems, and Parts. The company offers products such as VMAX / Oil Sealed Liquid Ring Vacuum Systems (35-5400 CFM), DURAVANE / Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Systems, AQUASEAL / Water Sealed Liquid Ring Vacuum Systems (15-39,000 CFM), and CHEMSEAL / Solvent Sealed Liquid Ring Vacuum Systems (15-39,000 CFM).

Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd.

Dongguan COLDMAX Ltd. offers products through the Cooling System business segment. The company offers products such as force air cooler, hydro cooler, food vacuum cooler, and vegetable vacuum cooler.

Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd.

Dongguan Huaxian Technology Co. Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Precooling System, Freezing and Storage, Drying System, and Ice Machine. The company offers Ready Food Vacuum Cooling System, Vacuum Cooling Machine for Bakery, Bread Vacuum Cooler, and others.

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Baked products

Meat products

Fruits and vegetables

Readymade food.

Food Industry Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

