Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Global Multimedia Speakers Market 2020-2024 | Rising Preference for In-home Entertainment Systems to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The multimedia speakers market is expected to grow by USD 15.61 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005569/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multimedia Speakers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

In-home entertainment options are rapidly gaining popularity owing to the changing consumer preference and easy availability of in-home entertainment systems. In addition, in-home entertainment systems prove to be an economic option in comparison to expensive outdoor leisure pursuits such as vacations, movie theaters, and sports events. These factors have directly boosted the purchase for multimedia speakers that are finding extensive use for enhancing the audio experience while playing music and games as well as watching digital movies. Vendors are also constantly enhancing the design of speakers used in home theater systems to make them more compact and easier to mount/place. For instance, vendors are now offering wall mounting options, satellite mounting options, and soundbar speakers. Thus, the rising preference for in-home entertainment systems is expected to drive the multimedia speakers market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43134

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for built-in wireless and smart portable speakers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Multimedia Speakers Market: Increasing Demand for Built-in Wireless and Smart Portable Speakers

Rapid developments in multimedia speakers have resulted in innovations such as built-in-wireless connectivity and smart feature integration. The increase in the penetration of smartphones and tablets has, in addition, resulted in a surge in demand for smart connectivity solutions using Bluetooth, near field communication (NFC), and Wi-Fi technologies. Consumers are increasingly using wireless streaming features to listen to music and audio files. This has led vendors to constantly improve connectivity features in multimedia speakers by integrating their products with advanced wireless solutions. In addition, the adoption of smart and portable multimedia speakers is increasing among consumers as they are integrated with advanced features such as voice command and assistance, smart paring, and home automation. Thus, the rising demand for built-in wireless and smart portable speakers will drive the growth of the market.

“Factors such as the rise in purchase of multimedia speakers through online platforms, and the growing focus of vendors on quality certifications will have a significant impact on the growth of the multimedia speakers market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Multimedia Speakers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the multimedia speakers market by type (wireless multimedia speakers and wired multimedia speakers) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the multimedia speakers market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growth in disposable income and the rise in purchase of multimedia speakers through online sales channels.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005569/en/