Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Global Offshore Wind Cable Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Brugg Kabel AG | Technavio

The global offshore wind cable market is expected to grow by USD 655.89 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7%. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005472/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Wind Cable Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Offshore Wind Cable Market Analysis Report by Product (Export cable and Inter-array cable) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/offshore-wind-cable-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing offshore renewable energy installations. In addition, the reduction of cost for wind energy is anticipated to boost the growth of the offshore wind cable market.

The installation of offshore wind power is rapidly increasing over onshore wind power as it has a higher capacity output of up to 40%. In addition, the demand for renewable energy is leading to an increase in the number of offshore wind farms. In 2019, the global cumulative installed offshore wind capacity was 29 GW. The increase in offshore wind power installations is propelling the adoption of offshore wind cables to enable the transportation of newly generated power to the shore from offshore wind turbines. HVAC (high voltage alternating current) and HVDC (high voltage direct current) are two widely used basic types of offshore wind cables. Offshore wind cable are being extensively used because they allow greater integration of renewable energies. Thus, the growing offshore renewable energy installations are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Offshore Wind Cable Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates the business under various segments such as Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation, and Corporate and Other. The company offers submarine power cables for offshore wind farms. They also provide drives, electric motors, power electronics, and generators.

Brugg Kabel AG

Brugg Kabel AG offers products through the following business units: Cable Systems, Rope Technology, Pipe Systems, Process Control Systems, and BRUGG Real Estate. The company offers fiber-optic sensing cables for subsea applications. They also provide industrial pipes for various applications.

Hellenic Cables SA

Hellenic Cables SA operates under various business segments, namely Cables, Enamelled wires, and Foundries. The company offers XLPE insulated submarine inter-array cables. They also provide enameled wires, tin-plated copper conduits, and copper wires used for winding.

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Information and communication, Smart grid, Marine system, and Others. The company offers MV submarine cable. They also provide HV power cable, insulator, MV power cable, arrester, LV power cable, and others.

Leoni AG

Leoni AG offers products through the following business segments: Wiring Systems and Wire & Cable Solutions. The company offers high voltage power cables for offshore wind farms. They also provide strands and optical fibers, standardized cables, special cables, and wires.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Offshore Wind Cable Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Export cable - size and forecast 2019-2024

Inter-array cable - size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore Wind Cable Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

High-voltage Power Cable Market – Global High-voltage Power Cable Market by product (high-voltage and extra-high voltage) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Cable Tray Market – Global Cable Tray Market by end-users (commercial, industrial, and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005472/en/