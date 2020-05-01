Log in
Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AB Electrolux and Dyson Ltd. | Technavio

05/01/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

The global robotic vacuum cleaner market is expected to grow by USD 3.7 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 18%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005039/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic - Request free sample pages of the robotic vacuum cleaner market

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis Report by End-user (Residential sector and Commercial sector), Charging (Manual charging and Automatic charging), Application (Vacuum cleaning only and Vacuum cleaning and mopping), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the changing lifestyles and tech-savvy population. In addition, the emergence of the internet of clean (IoC) is anticipated to boost the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market.

The growing popularity of smart homes has increased consumers’ inclination toward smart appliances that can integrate all functionalities with hand-held devices. In addition, changing lifestyles and busy schedules have driven consumers to look for convenient methods of performing cleaning and mopping tasks at homes. These factors have significantly increased the adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners, which is driving the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Companies:

AB Electrolux

AB Electrolux operates the business through various segments such as Major Appliances EMEA, Major Appliances North America, Major Appliances Latin America, Major Appliances Asia/Pacific, Home Care and SDA, and Professional Products. The company offers a wide range of robotic vacuum cleaners. PUREi9 is one of its popular offerings.

Dyson Ltd.

Dyson Ltd. operates the business through segments such as Products and Business products. The company offers a wide range of robotic vacuum cleaners. Dyson 360 Eye robot is one of its key offerings.

ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd.

ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd. operates the business through DEEBOT and WINBOT segments. DEEBOT is one of its key product offerings. It is a mobile floor cleaning robot, which facilitates smart home systems with smart navigation and control.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd. operates the business through the Products segment. Through this segment, the company offers a wide range of robotic vacuum cleaners. A series and V series are some of the key offerings of the company.

iRobot Corp.

iRobot Corp. operates the business through a unified business segment. Through this segment, the company offers various consumer robotic products, including robotic vacuum cleaners. Roomba Robot Vacuums is one of the key offerings of the company.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)

  • Residential sector
  • Commercial sector

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)

  • Vacuum charging only
  • Vacuum cleaning and moping

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Charging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)

  • Manual charging
  • Automatic charging

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe – Residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe by product (vacuum cleaner robots and vacuum and mop cleaner robots) and geography (the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the rest of Western Europe).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
