News : Companies
Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Global Toilet Seats Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand for Self-lifting Toilet Seats to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

04/29/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

The toilet seats market is expected to grow by USD 1.69 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005797/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Toilet Seats Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand for self-lifting toilet seats that are manufactured using antimicrobial materials is rising globally. Along with the key end-users of these products such as commercial end-users, the residential end-user segment is also expected to generate substantial demand for these products in the near future. These toilet seats are designed with a self-lift mechanism that raises the seat before use and lowers it after use. The hydraulic lift mechanism is incorporated into the base of the unit. The technology features spring loaded hinges. The action is automatic and can be enabled by simply pressing down on the seat. The development of such features is expected to drive the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43259

As per Technavio, the demand for bio bidets will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Toilet Seats Market: Growing Demand for Bio Bidets

The growing demand for bio bidets is expected to drive the growth of the toilet seats market during the forecast period. Bio bidet is one of the latest technologies adopted in toilet seats. Bio bidet-based toilet seats feature remote control, hydraulic seats, self-cleansing, deodorizer, heated seat, air drying, and seat sensor. These products save space taken up by conventional bidets and are thus, growing in preference. Hence, various vendors have started offering bidets seats. For instance, Coway provides remote-controlled bidet seat with features such as sensors system, advanced oil damping systems, warm water temperature control, toilet seat temperature control, and others.

“Factors such as the increase in commercial buildings, the rising adoption of electronic toilet seats, and the growing popularity of customized and germ-resistant toilet seats will have a significant impact on the growth of the toilet seats market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Toilet Seats Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the toilet seats market by end-user (residential and non-residential) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the toilet seats market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the rise in intelligent design and sophisticated technology and the growing home improvement market in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
