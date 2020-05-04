Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Heat Pump Market 2020-2024 | Growing Construction Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the heat pump market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.75 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005448/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat Pump Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, WizIQ Inc., Blake eLearning, Coursera Inc., Epic! Creations Inc., and UMU Technology Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing construction sector will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing construction sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Heat Pump Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Heat pump market is segmented as below:

Product Air Source Heat Pumps Ground Source Heat Pumps Exhaust Air Heat Pumps

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41169

Heat Pump Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heat pump market report covers the following areas:

Heat Pump Market Size

Heat Pump Market Trends

Heat Pump Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased adoption of solar-powered heat pumps as one of the prime reasons driving the heat pump market growth during the next few years.

Heat Pump Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the heat pump market, including some of the vendors such as Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, WizIQ Inc., Blake eLearning, Coursera Inc., Epic! Creations Inc., and UMU Technology Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the heat pump market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Heat Pump Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist heat pump market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heat pump market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heat pump market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heat pump market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Air source heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ground source heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhaust air heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Ingersoll-Rand Plc

Johnson Controls International Plc

Lennox International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NIBE Industrier AB

Rheem Manufacturing Co.

Robert Bosch GmbH

United Technologies Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005448/en/