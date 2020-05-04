Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Cashless Vending Machines to Boost Growth | Technavio

Log in
05/04/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the intelligent vending machine market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.24 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005459/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AZKOYEN SA, Canteen Vending Services, Crane Co., FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Glory Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, Intel Corp., Royal Vendors Inc., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand for cashless vending machines will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for cashless vending machines has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Intelligent Vending Machine Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Beverage
    • Food
    • Tobacco
  • Installation Sites
    • Retail Sites
    • Public Transport Hubs
    • Offices
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41183

Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our intelligent vending machine market report covers the following areas:

  • Intelligent Vending Machine Market Size
  • Intelligent Vending Machine Market Trends
  • Intelligent Vending Machine Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies ability of real-time data collection through intelligent vending machines as one of the prime reasons driving the intelligent vending machine market growth during the next few years.

Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the intelligent vending machine market, including some of the vendors such as AZKOYEN SA, Canteen Vending Services, Crane Co., FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Glory Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, Intel Corp., Royal Vendors Inc., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the intelligent vending machine market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist intelligent vending machine market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the intelligent vending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the intelligent vending machine market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intelligent vending machine market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Tobacco - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Other

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Other1 placement
  • Retail sites - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Public transport hubs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Offices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Other

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AZKOYEN SA
  • Canteen Vending Services
  • Crane Co.
  • FAS International Srl
  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Glory Ltd.
  • Ingenico Group SA
  • Intel Corp.
  • Royal Vendors Inc.
  • Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
