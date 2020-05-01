Log in
Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market 2019-2023 | Popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Policy to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/01/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the telecom expense management solutions market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.60 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005028/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Calero Software LLC, Cass Information Systems Inc., Globys Inc., Market Data Services Ltd., RadiusPoint, Saaswedo, Tangoe Inc., Tellennium Inc., Valicom Corp., and WidePoint Corp, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market is segmented as below:

  • Deployment
    • On-premises
    • Cloud-based
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32158

Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our telecom expense management solutions market report covers the following areas:

  • Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market Size
  • Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market Trends
  • Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing popularity of cloud-based services as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom expense management solutions market growth during the next few years.

Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market, including some of the vendors such as Calero Software LLC, Cass Information Systems Inc., Globys Inc., Market Data Services Ltd., RadiusPoint, Saaswedo, Tangoe Inc., Tellennium Inc., Valicom Corp., and WidePoint Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist telecom expense management solutions market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the telecom expense management solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the telecom expense management solutions market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of telecom expense management solutions market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

  • Market segmentation by deployment
  • Comparison by deployment
  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing popularity of cloud-based services
  • Growing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A)
  • Increasing use of enterprise mobile applications

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Calero Software LLC
  • Cass Information Systems Inc.
  • Globys Inc.
  • Market Data Services Ltd.
  • RadiusPoint
  • Saaswedo
  • Tangoe Inc.
  • Tellennium Inc.
  • Valicom Corp.
  • WidePoint Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
