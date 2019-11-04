Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Analyst research gives wide range for Aramco valuation: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 01:36am EST

DUBAI/ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Analysts provided wide valuation estimates for Saudi Aramco, ranging between $1.2 trillion and $2.3 trillion, fund managers who have seen research notes said, as the oil giant kick-started its initial public offering (IPO) on the local bourse.

Bank analysts started showing IPO research to fund managers soon after Aramco, the world's most profitable company, on Sunday announced its intention to float on the domestic bourse in what could be the world's biggest listing.

The research reports highlight the challenge faced in hitting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's initial valuation target of $2 trillion for the world's largest oil producer, with some banks having said it could be about $1.5 trillion.

Bank of America (BOFA) Merrill Lynch estimates Aramco's valuation could range from a low of $1.2 trillion to a high of $2.3 trillion, while EFG Hermes has an equity valuation of $1.55 trillion to $2.1 trillion, two fund managers who have seen the research reports told Reuters.

The banks were not immediately available for comment.

BOFA Merrill's research is based on the discounted-cash-flow model, a valuation methodology that uses future cash flow, according to one fund manager who saw the research.

Credit Suisse's research also has similar wide ranges, the fund manager said.

"These ranges are always wide as research analysts want to cover both low end and high end so you want to show sensitivity of assumptions," one analyst said.

EFG Hermes research implies a 2020 estimated enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 6.9 times to 9.4 times, a price-to earnings ratio of 14.5 times to 19.5 times, and a dividend yield of 3.9% to 5.3%.

Aramco's long-awaited announcement on Sunday did not disclose the number of shares to be sold, pricing or the date for a launch.

Sources have told Reuters Aramco could offer 1%-2% of its shares on the Riyadh exchange, raising as much as $20 billion to $40 billion. A deal over $25 billion would top the record-breaking one of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in 2014.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -0.12% 176.46 Delayed Quote.28.74%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.69% 31.8 Delayed Quote.29.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.62% 61.29 Delayed Quote.8.46%
WTI -0.62% 55.83 Delayed Quote.19.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:59aHKMA says financial system strong; Exchange Fund third-quarter investment income drops
RE
01:58aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese mainland rolls out measures to further boost economic, cultural ties with Taiwan
PU
01:56aAsian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
RE
01:52a'STILL TIME' FOR THAILAND TO SOLVE U.S. DUTY-FREE ISSUE : U.S. commerce secretary
RE
01:52aAsia-wide trade pact on course despite India, Thailand says
RE
01:52aINDIA TO CONTINUE TALKS ON RCEP TRADE DEAL : Australian minister
RE
01:39aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : PM's meeting with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
PU
01:39aTHE CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES 'RECENT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS : Highlights of 2019 and Prospects for 2020'
PU
01:36aANALYST RESEARCH GIVES WIDE RANGE FOR ARAMCO VALUATION : sources
RE
01:29aAsian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group