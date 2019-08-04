Analysts' View: Yuan drops through 7-per-dollar as Sino-U.S. trade war escalates

The drop in the yuan <CNY=CFXS> to a low of 7.0240 per dollar triggered selling in regional stock markets, the offshore yuan, Indonesian rupiah, the South Korean won as well as other currencies.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly decided to slap 10% tariffs on $300 billion (£246.9 billion) in Chinese imports, stunning markets and ending a month-long trade truce. China vowed on Friday to fight back.

Here are analysts' comments on the move:

MASASHI HASHIMOTO, SENIOR CURRENCY ANALYST, MUFG BANK, TOKYO:

"This could well be the biggest moment for the yuan this year. The impact of the U.S.-China trade is turning out to be very big.

"Looking at the mid-point, the People's Bank of China is trying to stem the yuan's fall. The PBOC doesn't look like it is trying to use a weaker yuan to counter U.S. trade pressure. The yuan's fall seems to be stemming from panicky selling."

CLIFF TAN, EAST ASIAN HEAD OF MARKETS RESEARCH, MUFG, HONG KONG

"We have had a view that generally going beyond 7 for the yuan is just a matter of time.

"I think what happened today was that the fix was a little bit weaker than what the market had expected. And given liquidity is low because of Hong Kong, it gave markets a good excuse to push beyond 7.

"The key is that we have broken 7 and the authorities could have come in the way but they didn't.

"The second point is that I want to disagree that China wants to weaponise its currency in the trade war. I don't see evidence there. They don't want to infuriate Trump any further.

"We are seeing strong sell-off pressures in the Korean won which is quite sensitive to the Sino-U.S. trade war. The Taiwanese dollar is falling sharply too.

"We are seeing that people are afraid today that the Chinese authorities will allow the yuan to weaken. However, I'm not expecting there will be a bout of buying dollar/renminbi beyond 7.10."

JULIAN EVANS-PRITCHARD, SENIOR CHINA ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS, SINGAPORE:

"My hunch is this is probably intentional. The timing after Trump announces tariffs makes sense. China doesn't have much options to retaliate on tariffs.

"Other options like selling Treasuries or restricting metals exports are not powerful tools. The currency is the most powerful tool.

"Before China was intervening to prevent capital outflows, but now it has a much better grip on capital flows.

"They were intervening because of the impact on trade negotiations, but the fact that they have allowed the yuan to go past 7 shows they have sort of given up.

"We want to see how long the yuan stays past 7 to see if this is just a warning shot. If it stays past 7 it could weaken significantly further."

RAY ATTRILL, HEAD OF FOREX STRATEGY, NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK, SYDNEY:

"The CNH market decided to test the 7 level early on, but the CNY fixing didn't offer any strong protest. I don't know how much this is exacerbated by Hong Kong factors. To what extent is the strike in Hong Kong impairing liquidity I don't know, but that will be relevant to volatility.

"I can't see any signs the Chinese authorities are trying to squeeze liquidity in the HIBOR market. Our view is that rather than overtly weaponising the currency they would simply not resist a market driven move.

"Everything is selling off right now. For the time being, the Aussie and kiwi are going to trade with reference to emerging market FX. They will remain the markets' preferred risk proxies. We have no reason to expect any cessation in selling unless we see any strong action to defend any CNY or CNH weakness.

"Our working assumption is that we are unlikely to see any meaningful resolution to the trade dispute anytime soon. Maybe we need a repeat of the 2018 mini crash before Trump blinks. It's now unrealistic to see that the current negotiating tactic is likely to bear fruit."

EI KAKU, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, NOMURA SECURITIES, TOKYO:

"On Friday, the PBOC set the yuan midpoint slightly weaker than our theoretical model, so I had an inkling that the PBOC's stance on the yuan might have changed.

"Today, the fixing was slightly stronger than we had expected but still it was the first time it was set above 6.90.

"So I would think market players took that as a sign that the PBOC is ready to let the yuan weaken. It is not surprising if Beijing thinks they should weaken the yuan to negotiate with Trump when the U.S. side is maxing out on tariffs. We expect the yuan to weaken to 7.2 this quarter."

CARY YEUNG, HEAD OF GREATER CHINA DEBT, PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT

"The tariff to be imposed by the U.S. will have some impact on China's economy, but policy tools are widely available to Beijing to protect any significant downside. We expect Chinese rates, which are primarily driven by fundamentals, to trade in a range bound manner."

CHRISTY TAN, HEAD OF MARKETS STRATEGY, ASIA, NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK

"Previously this wasn't the policy preference...(but) tariffs measures are no longer a choice as China ran out of stuff from the U.S. to impose tariffs on. Non-tariff measures and the currency have become policy options.

"There are costs to allowing the currency to weaken too far, too much, and too fast. This will come in the form of capital flight. Chinese authorities are aware of that. The PBOC has come out and issued comments. There is still a preference to maintaining stability."

FITCH RATINGS

"New U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports represent an escalation of U.S. trade protectionism beyond our baseline forecasts.

"As part of a broader trend that includes increased tariffs and greater trade policy uncertainty, the move highlights a significant threat to global growth. On their own, the tariffs may have a limited direct impact on near-term growth and policy responses could mitigate these effects.

"Prospects for resolving the U.S.-China dispute remain uncertain, as China may at some point respond with non-tariff measures, for example, and further punitive tariffs are an adverse supply shock with damaging effects on certainty and business confidence that monetary easing may struggle to offset.

