Analysts' consensus sees potential growth of 40.9% as AEDAS Homes marks its first anniversary as a listed company

10/10/2018 | 06:00pm CEST

October, 2018 - AEDAS Homes will celebrate its first year as a publicly traded company on 20 October, reporting profits ahead of schedule and just eight months after being listed. Equity research analysts from 11 brokerage firms that follow the company have released statements on the potential value of AEDAS Homes following the developer's results presentation, with an average target share price of 35.40 Euros by year end. This implies a potential growth of 40.9% in the share price, taking into account that the stock closed at 25.12 Euros yesterday.

During the results presentation, AEDAS Homes once again confirmed its business plan, which was noted by analysts in their comments, and also highlighted the increase in the expected gross margin on the 1,862 homes which are currently under construction or completed.

The brokerage firms covering AEDAS Homes include institutions such as Goldman Sachs, UBS and Citi, which have been following the residential developer since its stock market debut a year ago.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: AEDAS Homes S.A.U. via Globenewswire
