Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Analysts increase EU carbon price forecasts, short-term Brexit risks remain - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 07:02am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Analysts have raised forecasts for the prices of European Union carbon permits through 2019 to 2021 but warned the threat of a no-deal Brexit still hangs over the market in the short term.

EU Allowances (EUAs) are expected to average 26.40 euros/tonne this year and 34.37 euros/tonne in 2020, according to a survey of eight analysts polled by Reuters. <COMMODITYPOLL54>

The forecasts were up 8.6% percent and 6.7% percent, respectively, from prices given in April, when the projections were for 24.31 euros in 2019 and 32.21 euros in 2020.

The European Emissions Trading System (ETS) charges power plants and factories for every tonne of carbon dioxide they emit.

Analysts said the price forecasts had been increased to account for more demand from industrial firms which will receive fewer free permits over the next few years, and due to a market stability reserve (MSR) designed to remove surplus allowances.

"With the MSR in full effect, it is expected that from 2019-2023, the market will run short, leading to a large increase in EUA prices," said Ben Evans, an analyst at ClearBlue Markets.

Analysts at Refinitiv said they had also increased their forecasts as recent high carbon prices meant much of the possible fuel switching, from coal to gas plants had already taken place.

"Depleted fuel switching potential in the near term will limit additional emission reductions and continue to keep carbon detached from further bearishness in gas markets," Refintiv analyst Ingvild Sorhus said.

Prices have already soared this year, with the benchmark carbon contract this week hitting an 11-year high as utilities increased hedging ahead of cuts in supply from auctions in August and as oil prices rose.

In the short term, whether or not Britain leaves the European union with a deal is likely to have the biggest impact on prices.

"After a no-deal Brexit, we could see prices drop well below 20 euros/t, which would reset the level from where the market would then trade," said Energy Aspects analyst Trevor Sikorski.

Under a no-deal scenario, Britain would automatically leave the European scheme, leading to expectations of a sell-off by British firms holding EU carbon permits they no longer need.

Levies under the ETS would be replaced by a carbon tax from Nov. 4 if Britain leaves the EU with no deal.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Susanna Twidale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:40aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Sells 60 Million Lari Dual-Tranche Domestic Bonds in Georgia
PU
07:38aU.S. diplomat says United States won't intervene in Japan - South Korea dispute
RE
07:35aScandal-hit Steinhoff reports $400 mln loss in first half
RE
07:35aShares flat as investors digest economic data, dollar dips for third day
RE
07:34aTSX futures edge lower on trade war worries
RE
07:31aShares flat as investors digest economic data, dollar dips for third day
RE
07:30aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Aims For Another Round Of Records As Bulls Bank On Fed Rate Cut
DJ
07:27aChina's June exports, imports fall as trade war takes heavier toll
RE
07:21aIreland considering port checks on whole island in case of no-deal Brexit
RE
07:20aNo-deal Brexit could bring near-zero rates - BoE's Vlieghe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook turns to China's Fosun to save oldest travel firm
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About