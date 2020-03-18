Analysts slash China growth forecasts to record lows amid coronavirus

Most analysts now expect negative growth in the first quarter, with projections dropping sharply after dismal activity data for the January and February period was released on Monday.

Most full-year GDP forecasts are also now well below last year's growth of 6.1%.

Q1 growth Full year Previous Previous

forecast growth Q1 full year

(y/y) forecast forecast forecast

Nomura -9% 1.3% 0.0% 4.8%

Capital -16% -3% -2% 3%

Economics

Goldman Sachs -9% 3% 2.5% 5.5%

S&P Global -10% 2.9% 2% 4.8%

Ratings

UBS -5% 1.5% 2% 4.8%

Standard -4.2% 4% 2.8% 5.5%

Chartered

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Alex Richardson, Aditya Soni)