Analysts slash China growth forecasts to record lows amid coronavirus

Most analysts now expect negative growth in the first quarter, with projections dropping sharply after dismal activity data for the January and February period was released on Monday.
Most full-year GDP forecasts are also now well below last year's growth of 6.1%.
Q1 growth Full year Previous Previous
forecast growth Q1 full year
(y/y) forecast forecast forecast
Nomura -9% 1.3% 0.0% 4.8%
Capital -16% -3% -2% 3%
Economics
Goldman Sachs -9% 3% 2.5% 5.5%
S&P Global -10% 2.9% 2% 4.8%
Ratings
UBS -5% 1.5% 2% 4.8%
Standard -4.2% 4% 2.8% 5.5%
Chartered
