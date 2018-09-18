Analytics 4 Life : to Present at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2018 Scientific Symposium

Analytics 4 Life, a digital health company dedicated to improving existing diagnostic pathways, today announced that clinical data will be presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2018 scientific symposium. Dr. Thomas Stuckey, a primary investigator on the Company’s Coronary Artery Disease Learning and Algorithm Development (CADLAD) study, will be presenting the interim clinical data from the development stage of the study on September 22.

Details of the two poster presentations at the TCT 2018 scientific symposium are as follows:

Title: Diagnostic Accuracy of Machine Learned Algorithms Using a Novel Form of Cardiac Phase Space Tomography (cPST) Versus Single Photon Emission Tomography (SPECT) in the Assessment of CAD

Presenter: Dr. Thomas Stuckey, Clinical Professor of Medicine, UNC School of Medicine, Cone Health Heart and Vascular Center, Greensboro, NC

Session Title, Date and Time: Moderated Poster Session: Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Saturday, Sept. 22 at 10:42 a.m. PDT

Location: Exhibit Hall, Ground Level, Moderated Posters 7

Poster Number: TCT-232

Title: Machine-Learned Algorithms Utilizing Novel Tomography for Evaluating Coronary Artery Disease

Presenter: Dr. Thomas Stuckey, Clinical Professor of Medicine, UNC School of Medicine, Cone Health Heart and Vascular Center, Greensboro, NC

Session Date and Time: Moderated Poster Session: Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Saturday, Sept. 22 at 10:54 a.m. PDT

Location: Exhibit Hall, Ground Level, Moderated Posters 7

Poster Number: TCT-233

TCT 2018 is being held September 21-25 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit the TCT 2018 conference website at www.crf.org/tct.

About the Coronary Artery Disease Learning and Algorithm Development (CADLAD) Clinical Study

An investigational study was conducted at 13 sites in the U.S. and has completed enrollment of 2,622 patients. The data from this study is being used to support CorVista™ product development, including Phase Space Tomographic™ imaging and a machine-learned algorithm for assessing the presence of coronary artery disease (CAD). The ongoing development and validation activities will support the regulatory filings for this new technology.

About Coronary Artery Disease

CAD is when the heart becomes weakened from a deficient supply of oxygenated blood due to a buildup of plaque in the coronary arteries, which can lead to blood clots, chest pain, and cardiac arrest. CAD affects approximately 15.5 million Americans and is the number one cause of death in the U.S.

About CorVista™

CorVista is designed to scan signals emitted by the body with a synchronous array of seven sensors without radiation, exercise, or pharmacologic stress. After the signals are acquired, the signal package is instantaneously transmitted to the cloud where it will be analyzed by a machine-learned algorithm to generate a Phase Space Tomographic image along with a heart model indicating areas of potential heart disease associated with the presence of CAD. The results of the test are displayed on a secure physician web portal that, in combination with a patient’s medical history, risk factors, and symptoms, are used by the interpreting physician to recommend further treatment. CorVista is an investigational device limited by federal law to investigational use. CorVista is not available for commercial distribution.

About Analytics 4 Life®

Analytics 4 Life is pioneering digital health using artificial intelligence to develop a completely new form of medical imaging. With an initial focus on coronary artery disease, Analytics 4 Life is advancing a novel, radiation-free, and exercise-free cardiac imaging technology aimed at improving existing care pathways. Analytics 4 Life is based in Toronto with U.S. headquarters in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit www.analytics4life.com.

