Analytics 4 Life : to Present at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2018 Scientific Symposium

4 Life, a digital health company dedicated to improving existing
diagnostic pathways, today announced that clinical data will be
presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2018
scientific symposium. Dr. Thomas Stuckey, a primary investigator on the
Company’s Coronary Artery Disease Learning and Algorithm Development
(CADLAD) study, will be presenting the interim clinical data from the
development stage of the study on September 22.
Details of the two poster presentations at the TCT 2018 scientific
symposium are as follows:
Title: Diagnostic Accuracy of Machine Learned Algorithms Using a
Novel Form of Cardiac Phase Space Tomography (cPST) Versus Single Photon
Emission Tomography (SPECT) in the Assessment of CAD
Presenter:
Dr. Thomas Stuckey, Clinical Professor of Medicine, UNC School of
Medicine, Cone Health Heart and Vascular Center, Greensboro, NC
Session
Title, Date and Time: Moderated Poster Session: Machine Learning and
Artificial Intelligence, Saturday, Sept. 22 at 10:42 a.m. PDT
Location:
Exhibit Hall, Ground Level, Moderated Posters 7
Poster Number:
TCT-232
Title: Machine-Learned Algorithms Utilizing Novel Tomography for
Evaluating Coronary Artery Disease
Presenter: Dr. Thomas
Stuckey, Clinical Professor of Medicine, UNC School of Medicine, Cone
Health Heart and Vascular Center, Greensboro, NC
Session Date
and Time: Moderated Poster Session: Machine Learning and Artificial
Intelligence, Saturday, Sept. 22 at 10:54 a.m. PDT
Location:
Exhibit Hall, Ground Level, Moderated Posters 7
Poster Number:
TCT-233
TCT 2018 is being held September 21-25 at the San Diego Convention
Center in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit the TCT 2018
conference website at www.crf.org/tct.
About the Coronary Artery Disease Learning and Algorithm Development
(CADLAD) Clinical Study
An investigational study was conducted at 13 sites in the U.S. and has
completed enrollment of 2,622 patients. The data from this study is
being used to support CorVista™ product development, including Phase
Space Tomographic™ imaging and a machine-learned algorithm for assessing
the presence of coronary artery disease (CAD). The ongoing development
and validation activities will support the regulatory filings for this
new technology.
About Coronary Artery Disease
CAD is when the heart becomes weakened from a deficient supply of
oxygenated blood due to a buildup of plaque in the coronary arteries,
which can lead to blood clots, chest pain, and cardiac arrest. CAD
affects approximately 15.5 million Americans and is the number one cause
of death in the U.S.
About CorVista™
CorVista is designed to scan signals emitted by the body with a
synchronous array of seven sensors without radiation, exercise, or
pharmacologic stress. After the signals are acquired, the signal package
is instantaneously transmitted to the cloud where it will be analyzed by
a machine-learned algorithm to generate a Phase Space Tomographic image
along with a heart model indicating areas of potential heart disease
associated with the presence of CAD. The results of the test are
displayed on a secure physician web portal that, in combination with a
patient’s medical history, risk factors, and symptoms, are used by the
interpreting physician to recommend further treatment. CorVista is an
investigational device limited by federal law to investigational use.
CorVista is not available for commercial distribution.
About Analytics 4 Life®
Analytics 4 Life is pioneering digital health using artificial
intelligence to develop a completely new form of medical imaging. With
an initial focus on coronary artery disease, Analytics 4 Life is
advancing a novel, radiation-free, and exercise-free cardiac imaging
technology aimed at improving existing care pathways. Analytics 4 Life
is based in Toronto with U.S. headquarters in Research Triangle Park,
NC. For more information, visit www.analytics4life.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005285/en/