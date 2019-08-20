Log in
Analytics Giant Axtria Opens Stunning New Boston Office

08/20/2019 | 08:31am EDT

WALTHAM, MA., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Axtria, a global analytics and cloud software partner to Life Sciences companies, opened the doors to its new Boston office in Waltham, MA. on Aug. 7th. Following a string of new office openings in recent months, Axtria’s latest addition will further accommodate Axtria’s continued and projected growth.

Located in the CityPoint complex near the Massachusetts Turnpike, Axtria’s new office is just eleven miles shy of Boston. Alongside a full-sized central glass atrium, the six-story building features an indoor café with outdoor seating, a fitness facility, and a conference center.

Since its founding in 2010, the industry leader has exhibited rapid year-on-year clientele, revenue, and employee growth with no sign of a slowdown. 

“We are proud to announce our new Boston office, the latest addition following our recent San Mateo office opening,” said Axtria Founder and CEO Jaswinder Chadha. “In addition to strengthening our teams, the Boston office will increase our reach in the U.S. market while supporting our cutting-edge solutions, which help global companies effectively manage data and improve patient outcomes.”

Now, Axtria’s Boston employees will also enjoy the company’s progressive, hybrid office floor plan consistent across its locations. Axtria’s open office layouts streamline communication between team members, while multiple collaboration rooms enable team or independent work. Currently, Axtria operates out of numerous U.S., E.U., and India offices.

About Axtria

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage big data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life sciences industry. The company works with global customers in over 30 countries.

Axtria DataMAxTM, Axtria InsightsMAxTM,  Axtria SalesIQTM, and Axtria MarketingIQTM are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, go to www.axtria.com

Trademarks

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria MarketingIQ™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Attachment 

Jennifer Salah, Director of Marketing
Axtria Inc.
+1.877.929.8742
marketing@axtria.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
