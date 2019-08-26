Analytics Insight : Announces '40 Under 40 Innovators' in 2019

Analytics Insight, a brand of Stravium Intelligence has announced the annual list of 40 Under 40 Innovators featured in its August 2019 magazine issue.

The 40 Under 40 Innovators list recognizes some of the world’s exceptionally talented technologists whose innovations are transforming industries globally. These leaders are disrupting the world around them with their extraordinary vision and leadership quality.

The list includes C-level executives, entrepreneurs, inventors and pioneers in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cyber Security, IoT, SaaS, Computer Vision, NLP and Cloud. Their innovations are significantly recognized in industries ranging from BFSI, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Software and Services to Energy and Resources, among others.

Ashish Sukhadeve, Editor-in-Chief of Analytics Insight, said, “The innovators chosen reflect the best under 40 in the industry. They hold extensive experience and influence in data and technology and their innovations are redesigning the future of businesses worldwide”.

Here are some of the innovators with their distinct innovations:

Andy Clapson: Slice Insurance Cloud Services (ICS) Platform

Slice Insurance Cloud Services (ICS) Platform Chase Tarkenton: Voice of Customer Solution Centred at Cloud-based Performance Analytics

Voice of Customer Solution Centred at Cloud-based Performance Analytics Dane Meah: Developed “The InfoTrust Way” to Secure Organizations and Improve Customer Experience

Developed “The InfoTrust Way” to Secure Organizations and Improve Customer Experience Dennis Teichmann: Transforming HR as a Core Business Function with jacando HR, Time, CRM and X

Transforming HR as a Core Business Function with jacando HR, Time, CRM and X Erez Saf: An Innovative Credit Risk Analysis and Management Platform

An Innovative Credit Risk Analysis and Management Platform Havish Madhvapaty: Cost-effective Automation of Tasks and Processes via VBA, Macros, PowerQuery and Python

Cost-effective Automation of Tasks and Processes via VBA, Macros, PowerQuery and Python Joanna Riley: An Artificial Intelligence-Powered Talent Intelligence Platform

An Artificial Intelligence-Powered Talent Intelligence Platform Dr. Mauricio Moura: Developed Real-Time Digital Anthropology from Mobile Interaction

Developed Real-Time Digital Anthropology from Mobile Interaction Pedro Alves: Automation in Data Science Projects for Efficient Business Solutions

Automation in Data Science Projects for Efficient Business Solutions S S V S Sarath: Transforming E-commerce with Natural Language-based Discovery to Drive Decision-Making

Transforming E-commerce with Natural Language-based Discovery to Drive Decision-Making Shaun Moore: Creating a Safe and Smart World with Innovative Computer Vision Solutions

Creating a Safe and Smart World with Innovative Computer Vision Solutions Limor BH Epstein: Created AI-Powered Real-World Evidence Platform for the Life Sciences and Medical Cannabis Industry

Created AI-Powered Real-World Evidence Platform for the Life Sciences and Medical Cannabis Industry Amit Gautam: Delivering Novel Artificial Intelligence Models to Transform Businesses

Delivering Novel Artificial Intelligence Models to Transform Businesses Pantelis Kalogiros: Changing Automotive and E-Commerce Landscape with AI-Powered 3D Interactive Images & Web Viewer.

Changing Automotive and E-Commerce Landscape with AI-Powered 3D Interactive Images & Web Viewer. Marat Basyov: Leveraging AI and Machine Learning to Drive Innovation in Software Development

The magazine issue further includes more significant innovations led by visionaries anchoring the needs of industry and benefitting their companies in the most novel manner. To read more about their interesting innovations, explore the full list here.

For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net.

