Analytics Insight : Magazine Announces 'Top Recommended Data Science and AI Training Institutes in 2020'

Analytics Insight Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence has named 'Top Recommended Data Science and AI Training Institutes in 2020' in its March issue.

The issue recognises the most prominent Artificial Intelligence and Data Science Institutions which have pioneered an innovative pedagogy and offer rigorous curriculum to train students in becoming tomorrow’s agile and skilled data professionals. Here are the institutes that made the list in 2020:

Featuring as the Cover Story is eLearningCurve, which offers comprehensive online education and certification programs in various disciplines of information management including data quality, data governance, data integration, data management, analytics, and data science. eLearningCurve’s courses begin with fundamentals that teach the basic concepts and principles then move quickly to more advanced topics to teach practical skills that can be immediately applied in the workplace.

The issue further features:

Boston Institute of Analytics which is an international organization that imparts training in predictive analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to students and working professionals via classroom training conducted by industry experts.

Crampete is an e-learning company that offers courses on trending technologies. It strives to provide learners with the skills and reduce the gap between education and degree and the practical skills they need for the job.

Fireblaze AI School aims to meet the growing demand for talent in the field of analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence by providing industry-relevant training and education to upskill students and working professionals.

Gnanam Institute for Training in Advanced Analytics (GITAA) offers world-class training in the field of data analytics, machine learning, and other allied topics. Its courses are developed by highly experienced academicians from IIT-M and faculty from other premier institutions in India.

iDeators™ offers excellent data science courses which are all linked to international certifications. Its goal is to enable learners to be future-ready with emerging technologies like Data Science, Machine Learning & AI.

Social Prachar is the ONE STOP Destination for Data Science, Digital marketing and AI courses in Hyderabad and Bangalore. The institute focuses more on research-oriented practical learning which meets industry standards.

STEM++Inno is an experiential learning competition that adds innovation, including AI, ML and Data Science to a specified challenge. STEM++Inno began as a Pilot based on the theme of NASA’s Patent Portfolio in 2018.

TalentSprint brings high-end and deep-tech education to aspiring and experienced professionals. It has partnered with world-class academic institutions such as IIIT Hyderabad, IIM Kolkata, IIT Hyderabad and corporations like Google and Pegasystems to develop and deliver comprehensive AI and ML programs.

Tvashtaa Data Solutions offers comprehensive training programs in data analytics R, big data, deep learning, predictive analytics, and Python. All its programs are handled by experienced faculty with knowledge of the latest industrial standards and requirements.

Web Infra Academy is a training provider that delivers IT and AI & ML courses in Classroom, online/remote, E-learning and blended formats. Its mission is to make AI & ML and IT accessible and understandable for everyone.

The growing demand for data science and AI roles has compelled the radical evolution of skills and talent among professionals and learners. Today, they must embody the unique blend of technical knowledge and domain expertise to successfully implement innovation across organizations.

“The selected institutes are offering rigorous AI and Data Science programs and industry-relevant exposure to budding aspirants and future data leaders. We congratulation all the selected institutes for their significant contribution towards the data science industry”, says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO, Analytics Insight

