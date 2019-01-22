Analytics Intelligence Selects Tealium's Universal Data Hub to Connect Data Silos and Harness the Benefits of Machine Learning

Tealium,
the leader in real-time customer data orchestration solutions, has today
announced its partnership with Analytics Intelligence – the data
analytics and artificial intelligence company – to optimise its
solutions using Tealium’s technology.
Tealium’s Universal Data Hub provides more than 1,000 turnkey
client-side and server-side integrations connecting each distinct
product in its portfolio – Tealium iQ (Tag Management), EventStream (API
Hub), AudienceStream (Customer Data Platform), and DataAccess (Data
Management). With a focus on ensuring data quality, data protection, and
connecting customer identities, each product is designed to manage a
different aspect of customer data, providing a one-stop-shop for
cross-device data collection and activation.
Analytics Intelligence will use Tealium’s leading technology to boost
its innovative AI solution, giving business users a simple and effective
way to access data and insight. Its solution is an innovative digital
assistant platform that is driven by a natural language interface and
the application is able to extract data from digital marketing analytics
tools. The app is designed to reduce pressure on Analysts and BI teams
by enabling business users to run reports or analyse data independently.
The digital assistant leverages machine learning to continually enhance
responses and suggestions; by integrating with Tealium’s Universal Data
Hub, users will be able to setup, test and manage tags or create new
user segments from voice or text commands with ease.
David Edoja, Founder and CTO, Analytics Intelligence commented: “In
today’s digital landscape, organisations are swimming in customer data.
However, because this data is stored in silos, it can remain
disconnected and business leaders can struggle to understand the value
being extracted. By taking a top down approach, our partnership with
Tealium will provide greater visibility and value from these data assets
for our customers, helping set a baseline of how digital behavioural and
transactional data can be collected and aligned with data collected
across the business.”
Lindsay McEwan, VP and Managing Director EMEA, Tealium said: “We are
pleased to announce our partnership with Analytics Intelligence and are
excited to offer its customers a more comprehensive, simple, and
effective means to connect disparate data in real time, across multiple
touchpoints. Users will have a more flexible approach to collect,
manage, enrich and activate data across every channel, with access to
the full suite of Tealium’s industry-leading products.”
About Tealium
Tealium revolutionises today’s digital businesses with a universal
approach to customer data orchestration – spanning web, mobile, offline
and Internet of Things devices. With the power to unify customer data
into a single source of truth, Tealium offers a turnkey integration
ecosystem supporting more than 1,000 client-side and server-side vendors
and technologies. The Tealium Universal Data Hub encompasses tag
management, API hub, customer data platform, and data management
solutions that enable organisations to leverage real-time data to create
richer, more personalised digital experiences across every team,
technology, and customer touchpoint.
For more information, visit www.tealium.com.
About Analytics Intelligence Limited
Analytics Intelligence [AI] combines human data scientists and
artificial intelligence technologies to help clients improve data
analysis, enhance decision making, and optimise digital services. With a
focus on helping client’s become more data-driven, [AI] enables
organisations to focus on data to make timely decisions without the
worry of multiple different analytics tools and traditional reporting.
Their artificial intelligence solutions are developed around a working
framework for data analytics and insight reporting using a continual
development training process to empower the teams.
