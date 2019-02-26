Analytics Market Leaders DDN Storage and SQream Partner to Deliver Accelerated Business Decisions

DataDirect
Networks (DDN®), the leader in at-scale storage solutions, and SQream,
developer of the leading GPU accelerated data warehouse, today announced
a solution that provides users with unparalleled ease of deployment for
massive data warehouse analytics. Based on DDN’s A³I® reference
architecture and SQream DB, the solution enables end users to
efficiently optimize the performance of advanced business queries
without facing complexity at-scale.
To share more details behind the solution, DDN, SQream, and analyst firm
451 Research will be hosting a webinar, “Accelerating Analytics at Scale
for Higher Quality Business Decisions,” on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at
9:00 am PST. The webinar is free and is tailored to educate end users
and value-added resellers about the importance of infrastructure in
supporting ever-increasing data sets. Registration is now open, and
interested parties can reserve their virtual seat on the event web page
via this link: http://bit.ly/2Vkqey6.
Enterprises worldwide are beginning to understand the challenge of
effectively analyzing their ever-expanding data stores. For many of
these users, the massive amount of data has outgrown the capabilities of
traditional data warehouses. To maximize the proficiency of their data,
and scientists and analysts, enterprises must look to new architectures
that allow them to quickly and directly access, analyze and extract
value from the data sets.
DDN’s A³I reference architecture includes all the infrastructure needed
for a turnkey, GPU-accelerated analytics system. Comprised of DDN’s
AI200® NVMe-based storage system, the NVIDIA® DGX-1™ Deep Learning
Server, and its switching infrastructure, the A³I solution uses the
power of parallelism to fully unlock the potential found in SQream DB.
The combined solution allows companies to analyze more data faster and
at significantly lower cost than traditional data warehouses.
“Our customers are continually finding new ways to leverage analytics to
bring new insights to operational and strategic use cases,” said Kurt
Kuckein, senior director of marketing at DDN. “By partnering with
SQream, we are fundamentally changing how businesses are able to
leverage their data to create value.”
"There is tremendous synergy in our partnership with DDN. By combining
best of breed hardware with our database acceleration technology, we can
provide increased business insight capabilities,” said David Leichner,
CMO at SQream. “Many of our customers are looking to digitally transform
and by working with DDN, we offer a complete solution that helps them
maximize their analytics performance while minimizing complexity and
risk, allowing them to confidently meet their evolving business needs."
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage
supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For more than 20
years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems,
software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service
providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value
and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on
premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN
storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to
capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data,
information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient,
reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the
world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life
science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government
and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more
information, go to www.ddn.com or
call 1-800-837-2298.
About SQream
SQream develops and markets SQream DB, a GPU data warehouse designed to
enable unparalleled business intelligence from massive data stores.
Global enterprises use SQream DB to analyze more data than ever before,
while achieving improved performance, reduced footprint, significant
cost savings and the ability to scale the amount of data they analyze to
hundreds of terabytes and more. SQream DB is available both on premise
and in the cloud. To learn more, visit sqream.com
or follow us on twitter @sqreamtech.
©2019 All rights reserved. DDN Storage, DDN, A³I and AI200 are
trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the
property of their respective owners.
