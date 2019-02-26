Analytics Market Leaders DDN Storage and SQream Partner to Deliver Accelerated Business Decisions

Partnership Enables a Streamlined Solution for Fast and Flexible Business Intelligence At-Scale

DataDirect Networks (DDN®), the leader in at-scale storage solutions, and SQream, developer of the leading GPU accelerated data warehouse, today announced a solution that provides users with unparalleled ease of deployment for massive data warehouse analytics. Based on DDN’s A³I® reference architecture and SQream DB, the solution enables end users to efficiently optimize the performance of advanced business queries without facing complexity at-scale.

To share more details behind the solution, DDN, SQream, and analyst firm 451 Research will be hosting a webinar, “Accelerating Analytics at Scale for Higher Quality Business Decisions,” on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 9:00 am PST. The webinar is free and is tailored to educate end users and value-added resellers about the importance of infrastructure in supporting ever-increasing data sets. Registration is now open, and interested parties can reserve their virtual seat on the event web page via this link: http://bit.ly/2Vkqey6.

Enterprises worldwide are beginning to understand the challenge of effectively analyzing their ever-expanding data stores. For many of these users, the massive amount of data has outgrown the capabilities of traditional data warehouses. To maximize the proficiency of their data, and scientists and analysts, enterprises must look to new architectures that allow them to quickly and directly access, analyze and extract value from the data sets.

DDN’s A³I reference architecture includes all the infrastructure needed for a turnkey, GPU-accelerated analytics system. Comprised of DDN’s AI200® NVMe-based storage system, the NVIDIA® DGX-1™ Deep Learning Server, and its switching infrastructure, the A³I solution uses the power of parallelism to fully unlock the potential found in SQream DB. The combined solution allows companies to analyze more data faster and at significantly lower cost than traditional data warehouses.

“Our customers are continually finding new ways to leverage analytics to bring new insights to operational and strategic use cases,” said Kurt Kuckein, senior director of marketing at DDN. “By partnering with SQream, we are fundamentally changing how businesses are able to leverage their data to create value.”

"There is tremendous synergy in our partnership with DDN. By combining best of breed hardware with our database acceleration technology, we can provide increased business insight capabilities,” said David Leichner, CMO at SQream. “Many of our customers are looking to digitally transform and by working with DDN, we offer a complete solution that helps them maximize their analytics performance while minimizing complexity and risk, allowing them to confidently meet their evolving business needs."

Supporting Resources

About DDN

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world’s leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For more than 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world’s leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.

About SQream

SQream develops and markets SQream DB, a GPU data warehouse designed to enable unparalleled business intelligence from massive data stores. Global enterprises use SQream DB to analyze more data than ever before, while achieving improved performance, reduced footprint, significant cost savings and the ability to scale the amount of data they analyze to hundreds of terabytes and more. SQream DB is available both on premise and in the cloud. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on twitter @sqreamtech.

