Analytics Powered by Relay Enhanced with User-Based Reporting, Privacy Certifications to Deliver Most Actionable Data

06/24/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Philadelphia, PA, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the ISTE 2019 conference this week, Lightspeed Systems has announced key enhancements to Analytics Powered by Relay, a complete data analytics solution that helps schools make smarter ed-tech decisions to drive ROI, engagement, and data privacy. 

The first key enhancement is user-based reporting. Analytics powered by Relay already provided data at the district, school, and group/class levels. It now provides all data on app usage and engagement at the individual user level as well. This enhancement lets administrators better understand usage and trends. "User-based reporting is critical for understanding who top users of specific apps are and how that's changing," shares Amy Bennett, VP of Marketing at Lightspeed Systems. "With this addition, Analytics Powered by Relay provides more, and more actionable, data than any other data solution."

User-based reporting in Analytics is made simple by SIS or directory integration, automatically tying activity to individuals without any user involvement.

The second key enhancement is the addition of Data Privacy Certification information. Student data privacy is a top concern for schools, and Analytics powered by Relay helps schools maintain compliance with Privacy Reports that show ratings and details on individual apps' data retention, security, privacy, and information usage policies. That data is now supplemented with an app's certifications with organizations like Common Sense, COPPA, Safe Harbor, and Privacy Shield. "Student data privacy has been a challenge for schools and we're making that easier by bringing together all the information administrators need in a single spot," shares Bennett. "But in addition to just reporting that data, one of the benefits of Analytics being a part of the Relay platform is that schools can take action on rogue apps right from the same platform -- blocking apps that violate policies."

Analytics Powered by Relay provides comprehensive data on every app or application used across every device, regardless of operating system and without complex set-up or end-user interaction. With the solution, schools can easily understand how ed-tech resources are being used in order to maximize ROI, minimize unused licenses, ensure data privacy compliance, plan professional development, and drive engagement and adoption.

To learn more about how Analytics powered by Relay can drive higher ROI and smarter decisions in your schools, visit Lightspeed Systems at ISTE 2019 booth #1432 or request a personalized demo.

About Lightspeed Systems
Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com

Katie McCarthy
Lightspeed Systems
3103670673
kmccarthy@lightspeedsystems.com

