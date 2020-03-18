Log in
Analytics in Retail: Quantzig Discusses Factors Driving Growth and Business Outcomes in Their Recent Article

03/18/2020 | 09:11am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that offers comprehensive insights on the role of analytics in retail.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005040/en/

To know more about how analytics in retail can improve customer experience. Get in touch with our experts without any further delay.

The rapidly-growing, competitive retail landscape has increased the need for big data analytics in the retail industry. This is the reason why the demand for in-store customer analytics has gone off the roof. Today conventional retail businesses have started implementing big data analytics aggressively to retain their customers. Due to this benefit, analytics in retail is now an integral part of the business agenda of conventional brick and mortar stores.

To help companies in the retail sector to excel and stay ahead of the curve, our team of experts have curated a detailed guide to analytics in retail. Request a FREE proposal for your customized in-store customer analytics.

Problems Facing the Retail Industry:

  • Customer loyalty management
  • Ever-changing customer expectations
  • Lack of customization options

According to retail analytics experts at Quantzig, “In-store analytics is one of the best ways to improve the shopping experience of your customers. By incorporating in-store analytics insights to your marketing operations, you can identify the buying preferences and purchasing patterns of customers. Consequently, this can help in improving the overall marketing strategy and help in customer retention.”

Analyzing the troves of consumer data generated retail brands is cumbersome, but it can be analyzed smoothly with the right in-store customer analytics solutions. Schedule a FREE solution demo to get a glimpse of our retail analytics solutions portfolio.

Top 3 Benefits of Big Data in Retail Industry

1: Facilitates Better Pricing Decisions

Analytics in retail has the potential to analyze price sensitivity efficiently. It can offer better visibility into the factors responsible for fluctuations in costs.

2: Enhances Customer Support Service

Conducting surveys help in understanding customer sentiments but it is not a reliable solution because at times the customer’s response is not genuine. Therefore, in-store customer analytics can help in improving customer service

Would you like to learn more? Request more information from our analytics experts.

Read the complete article here: https://bit.ly/2UhLV32

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
