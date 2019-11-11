Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analyzing the Best Practices in Point of Sale Data Analysis | Quantzig

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 09:16am EST

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that lists three best practices in point of sale data analysis that can help retailers to succeed in today’s complex, data-driven era.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005358/en/

In recent years, the retail industry has come under increased pressure due to the shift in consumer behavior towards e-commerce and an omnichannel path to purchase. Due to such factors, big-box retailers have been forced to split their focus from brick and mortar execution, increasingly focusing on establishing a seamless omnichannel shopping experience and faster e-commerce purchase fulfillment. As a result of this juggling act, retailers have been forced to position their point of sale systems at the center of this Internet-oriented shopping experience to drive business outcomes.

Quantzig’s advanced data analytics solutions have empowered the world’s leading brands to turn their point of sale data into profitable insights that drive sales, improve margins, and strengthen retail relationships. It’s your turn now! Request a FREE proposal to learn more.

Moving the Needle with Point of Sale Data

Make smarter moves and improve business outcomes using point of sale data analysis.

  • Leverage POS data analysis to identify out-of-stocks and build strategies to make up for lost sales
  • Measure the effect of in-store promotions, sales, and merchandising strategies on sales volume
  • Prioritize SKUs by the performance at the store level and adjust promotions as necessary
  • Use historical sales data to analyze campaign effectiveness

According to Quantzig’s data analytics experts, Given the importance placed on POS data analytics by retailers, brands whose sales are concentrated in fewer regions should be even more focused on using the data to maximize success.”

Survival in a fast-paced retail environment is possible only by understanding the language that data across operations, customer experience, and marketing speaks. Stay ahead of the curve with advanced data analytics solutions. Talk to our analytics experts today!

Point of Sale Data Analysis: 3 Best Practices Driving Retail Success

#1: Perform trend analysis

#2: Conduct distribution analysis

#3: Determine stocking schedules

Due to our association with retailers from across the globe, we are best positioned to use our domain expertise, process knowledge, and analytics capabilities to serve your interest. Book a FREE solution demo to learn more about our data analytics capabilities.

As data-driven decision making becomes the norm, retail outlets of all sizes will have to adopt strategies, processes, and tools that enable their teams to use the shared retail POS data as part of their day-to-day business.

Request more information and gain comprehensive insights on the role of point of sale data analysis in the retail industry.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:41aMesa Labs Acquires Gyros Protein Technologies
BU
09:37aNINGBO FUBANG JINGYE : China's Jingye enters into sale contract with British Steel
RE
09:37aADIDAS : to close German, U.S. robot factories
RE
09:36aRESERVOIR CAPITAL CORP : . Enters into Agreement to Invest indirectly in Shiroro & Gurara Hydropower plants and add 5.5MW net operating capacity to reach 42.6MW
AQ
09:35aCREDIT SUISSE : Shakes Up Management at Investment Bank--Update
DJ
09:35aAptatek Biosciences Wins “Best in Show” at Philadelphia 1st Pitch Life Science Competition
GL
09:33aHYPERBLOCK : Auditors Provide Annual Filings Status Update
AQ
09:32aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Advanced Micro Devices, General Electric, Teva Pharmaceutical, or Uber Technologies?
PR
09:32aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Thinking about trading options or stock in Alibaba, Microsoft, Philip Morris, Qualcomm, or Starbucks?
PR
09:31aORIOLA OYJ : Corporation - Managers' Transactions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Iran says finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude
5Oil falls after Trump plays down optimistic China trade reports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group