Analyzing the Business Benefits of Clickstream Analytics in the IT and Telecom Sector | Quantzig's New Success Story

09/04/2019 | 11:20am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest clickstream analytics engagement for a leading IT and telecom service provider based out of Finland. The ever-growing need to improve customer satisfaction has prompted leading businesses to analyze the online behavior of their customers by leveraging clickstream analytics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005689/en/

Clickstream analytics helps businesses to analyze the online behavior of its customers by monitoring key metrics. Using web data businesses can not only identify customer needs but can offer customized solutions to cater to the needs of the evolving customer base. However, one must note that to successfully analyze web data, businesses must inculcate the domain expertise and gain a deeper understanding of factors driving customer experience. This success story provides an overview of how our clickstream analytics solutions helped an IT and telecom service provider to improve customer experience through optimum ad placement.

Request a free proposal to figure out how clickstream analytics can help you maximize online success.

The Business Problem

The client is a renowned IT and telecom service provider who wanted to improve customer experience through optimum ad placement. The use of multiple customer surveys and the lack of a well-established methodology to gather usable data proved to be a major challenge that curtailed their efforts to improve the online experience of its customers. They approached Quantzig to leverage its clickstream analytics expertise to drive ad revenue and improve customer experience.

“Our clickstream data analytics solutions offer a holistic view of online customer behavior to help businesses understand how customers engage with them through their website,” says a clickstream analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered

To help the client address their challenges we adopted a comprehensive three-phased approached that helped generate usable data by employing analytics-based methodologies that focused on data cleaning, data wrangling, and data visualization. As a result, the client was able to improve their ad impression and click-through rate by a considerable percentage.

We can help you build a plan to effectively manage and tackle issues related to online customer experience management. Contact our experts to know more about our clickstream analytics capabilities.

Quantzig's clickstream analytics solutions helped the client to:

  • Improve ad impressions by 25%
  • Increase click-through rate by 15%
  • Request a free demo for exhaustive insights on clickstream analytics.

Quantzig's clickstream analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Analyzing factors that affect customer engagement rates
  • Specific ad features that could be used to attract users
  • Learn how our clickstream analytics solutions can help you transform your business processes. Request for more information now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
