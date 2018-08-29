Log in
Analyzing the Busing Process for Rehabilitation Services – a Quantzig Case Study

08/29/2018 | 05:25pm CEST

Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest engagement on patient journey mapping for a leading rehabilitation services provider. The client, who is one of the largest university-affiliated academic centers entirely devoted to outpatient and inpatient rehabilitation medicine, wanted to gain comprehensive insights into rehabilitation services pathways and the issues that a large proportion of their customers and potential healthcare personnel were facing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005523/en/

Analyzing the busing process for rehabilitation services – A Quantzig case study. (Graphic: Business ...

Analyzing the busing process for rehabilitation services – A Quantzig case study. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to patient journey mapping experts at Quantzig, “ Patient journey mapping provides a 360-degree understanding of customer needs to better serve them .”

To know more about the scope of our research, request a proposal

Rehabilitation services companies offer physical therapies, treatments, and activities to help patients recover and improve physical and psychological difficulties following an injury or ailment. Some of the key factors fueling the growth of this industry include the rising number of people with disabilities and the baby-boomer generation that is fast approaching coupled with chronic conditions, cardiovascular diseases, and stroke.

Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig’s solutions can help you.

The patient journey mapping engagement helped the client gain a comprehensive understanding of the patient needs and devise strategies to serve them in a better manner. The client was also able to effectively target their customers and maximize the reach of their products and services.

This patient journey mapping engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

  • Devise a clear buying process for rehabilitation services
  • Identify potential leverage points to better integrate patient care with the products
  • To know more about the benefits of patient journey mapping solutions, speak to an expert

This patient journey mapping engagement offered predictive insights on:

  • Understanding customer behavior and more specifically their attitudes toward treatment
  • Analyzing patient journey and rehabilitation treatment pathways
  • To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our research, request a proposal

View the complete patient journey mapping summary here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/patient-journey-mapping-process-rehabilitation-services

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.


© Business Wire 2018
