Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the
completion of their latest engagement on patient
journey mapping for a leading rehabilitation services provider. The
client, who is one of the largest university-affiliated academic centers
entirely devoted to outpatient and inpatient rehabilitation medicine,
wanted to gain comprehensive insights into rehabilitation services
pathways and the issues that a large proportion of their customers and
potential healthcare personnel were facing.
Analyzing the busing process for rehabilitation services – A Quantzig case study. (Graphic: Business Wire)
According to patient journey mapping experts at Quantzig,
“ Patient journey mapping provides a 360-degree understanding of
customer needs to better serve them .”
Rehabilitation services companies offer physical therapies, treatments,
and activities to help patients recover and improve physical and
psychological difficulties following an injury or ailment. Some of the
key factors fueling the growth of this industry include the rising
number of people with disabilities and the baby-boomer generation that
is fast approaching coupled with chronic conditions, cardiovascular
diseases, and stroke.
The patient journey mapping engagement helped the client gain a
comprehensive understanding of the patient needs and devise strategies
to serve them in a better manner. The client was also able to
effectively target their customers and maximize the reach of their
products and services.
This patient journey mapping engagement
provided benefits that helped the client to:
-
Devise a clear buying process for rehabilitation services
-
Identify potential leverage points to better integrate patient
care with the products
-
This patient journey mapping engagement offered
predictive insights on:
-
Understanding customer behavior and more specifically their attitudes
toward treatment
-
Analyzing patient journey and rehabilitation treatment pathways
-
View the complete patient journey mapping summary here:
https://www.quantzig.com/content/patient-journey-mapping-process-rehabilitation-services
About Quantzig
Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US,
UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted
our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities
to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm
consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more
information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have
provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.
