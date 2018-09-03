Analyzing the Global Online Gambling Industry 2018 - About 51% of the Worlds Population Takes Part in Some Form of Gambling Every Year - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Analyzing the Global Online Gambling Industry 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online gambling industry is one of the biggest and most rapidly expanding market at the moment.

Online gambling has proven to be the biggest phenomenon in recent years. The games that dominate are wagering, casino and poker. It is becoming ever popular and its growth is greatly driven by factors such as internet penetration.

Countries still deal differently with online gambling, with legislations ranging between prohibitions to letting online gambling take place on the grey markets, to monopoly licenses for online gambling providers to entirely open markets.

About 51% of the world's population takes part in some form of gambling every year, thus signifying obvious financial benefits from online gambling websites. With the expansion of the online gambling industry, players have come to expect only the highest quality of online gambling facilities. New features and regular system updates are needed to maintain the websites to stay ahead in the market.

Online gambling may be rather intimidating to both a novice and an expert player because of the endless options on the internet. Casino.org is an online directory that aids gambling participants find the top online casinos that are safe, secure, anti-spam, tested and trustworthy from around the world.

Companies Featured

32Red



888 Holdings Public Limited Company

GVC Holdings

La Francaise Des Jeux

Ladbrokes Coral Group



Netplay TV



Paddy Power Betfair



Playtech



Sportingbet

William Hill



Zynga

Key Topics Covered

A. Executive Summary

B. Industry Definition

C. Global Casinos & Gambling Industry

D. Global Online Gambling Industry

E. Global Online Gambling Industry: Major Products & Services

F. Global Online Gambling Industry: Analysis of Major Markets

G. Global Online Gambling Industry: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

H. Factors Impacting the Industry

I. Industry Competition & Market Share

J. Online

Mobile Gambling versus Traditional Gambling

K. Global Online Gambling Industry: Forecast

L. Major Industry Players

M. Glossary of Terms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f9kv5h/analyzing_the?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005197/en/