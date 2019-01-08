Analyzing the Impact of Technological Evolutions, Lack of Resources, and Reforms on the Healthcare Market - A Complete Market Analysis by Infiniti Research

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has
announced the completion of their latest article on the major
challenges faced during successful healthcare market access and the ways
to build an effective healthcare market access strategy.
U.S. healthcare
market is going through a phase of continuous flux and
uncertainty. The slower growth rate of drugs, when compared to the
overall healthcare costs, has forced companies to address healthcare
management challenges to sustain the increasing pressure.
Organizations have the responsibility to provide easy access to medical
services and products at an affordable price for the patients while
dealing with factors such as accessibility, availability, affordability,
adoption, and willingness to pay at each level. Moreover, they also have
to address unnecessary delays in patient access to innovative
technologies, slow adoption of new and effective technologies, and
inequalities in guaranteeing that patients receive the best-in-class
treatment.
Challenges in successful healthcare market
access:
Uncertain impact of reforms
The current financial crisis is resulting in various reforms in the US healthcare
system. The impact of these reforms is still not been analyzed for
the pharma and healthcare market. The reforms might bring about
price cuts or reposition the use of a product in the treatment pathway.
Technological evolution
Continuous technological research and developments lead to the
development of new products that can cater to the needs of the healthcare
market. Also, the existing products are regularly optimized and
improved to enhance the healthcare services for patients. However,
companies are finding it difficult to incorporate such constant changes
and healthcare market access is becoming a major challenge for
them.
Lack of resources
With the rise in healthcare costs, governments and payer systems have
started demanding more effective and strategic public spending on health
for better healthcare market access. However, the economic crisis
is reducing public spending and leading to reductions in resources for
the healthcare system. This makes healthcare market access
a big challenge as the need for effectiveness is often misinterpreted to
mean budget cuts.
Building an effective healthcare market access
strategy to address healthcare system challenges:
Consistent messaging
Consistent messaging is an effective way for companies to position their
products on the same line to providers and payers. It helps everyone
involved in the supply chain to realize their importance in providing
value-based care, outcomes, and brings efficacy in the healthcare
system. Also, it facilitates the appropriate use of a healthcare
market access program across the board.
Identify the focus
Access programs cannot cover every aspect of healthcare. They need to
extend the patient's focus beyond cost and condition, especially while
dealing with diagnosis or in the case of escalation of a condition.
Healthcare providers need to understand how patients feel emotionally
about their services or diagnosis and address their issues.
Use social media
Social media has a much wider reach compared to any other media
channels. They possess a huge amount of information relevant to
different types of industries. Companies can use these mediums and data
to gain necessary traction. For instance, recently a leading company in
the healthcare market used Facebook to leverage information
regarding numerous patient communities to promote their healthcare
programs. It worked really well for the company and made their healthcare
market access strategy a success.
