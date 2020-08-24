Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analyzing the Role of Analytics in Telecom Sector | Get in Touch With Quantzig for Personalized Recommendations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 11:30am EDT

Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider, announces the completion of its recent article that offers comprehensive insights into the growing need to adopt analytics in telecom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005238/en/

The telecom industry is one that sees a large customer base, but a customer base with dynamic needs and expectations. Talk to our analytics experts to learn how we help telcos leverage analytics to improve business efficiency.

Telecom industry players face cut-throat competition, which makes it a challenging industry. In such cases, every decision taken becomes even more crucial. It is, therefore, imperative for every telecom company to make decisions based on data-driven insights to ensure efficient and effective use of business resources. However, analytics can be instrumental in the telecom industry in many ways; some of the significant applications include improving customer satisfaction rate and increasing customer retention rates. Read the complete article to learn more: https://bit.ly/2PYWUgb

Advanced Analytics techniques, such as ML and predictive analytics, are evolving and becoming beneficial for the telecom industry by helping telcos process vast amounts of data at lower costs and efforts. Request a free proposal to know how we can help you make the most of the data that you already have.

According to Quantzig’s telecom analytics experts, “Telecommunications companies are locked in a battle for dominance and can benefit from predictive analytics to launch dominant products and services.”

Top Four Applications of Advanced Analytics in Telecom

From an important role in improving customer retention rates, maintaining customer records, and billing, technology is allowing telecom industry players to provide world-class services while reducing administrative costs. Advanced analytics in telecom is one such area that is witnessing a steady acceptance in the telecom sector. The growing number of applications of analytics in the telecom industry allows us to understand the future and upcoming innovations in the field of communications. The top four applications of analytics in telecom are-

  1. Improve customer care
  2. Diagnosis and recovery
  3. Predict the churn rate
  4. Develop and launching new products

At Quantzig, we believe telecom services providers need to stop considering analytics a concept from the future. Advanced analytics technologies are one of the most real-world technical innovations that can transform the complete telecom industry. Over the years, we have helped telecom providers across the globe to leverage the latest technologies like machine learning and big data to improve their services. Book a FREE solution demo to gain limited-period access to our advanced analytics platforms.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aPYROGENESIS CANADA : IIROC Trading Halt - PYR
AQ
11:46aLIMINAL BIOSCIENCES : Thinking about buying stock in ADMA Biologics, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Cancer Genetics Inc, Borqs Technologies, or Liminal BioSciences?
PR
11:46aANALYSIS ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 : Organic And Natural Feminine Care Market 2020-2024 | Awareness About Hygiene And Related Products to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
11:45aASM INTERNATIONAL N : ASMI Share Buyback Update August 17 – 21, 2020
AQ
11:45aEVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program
GL
11:44aGermany investigates Porsche over suspected petrol engine manipulation
RE
11:44aDSG GLOBAL : IMPERIUM and EVRUS, LLC. Announce Letter of Intent to Incorporate Next Generation Battery Technology into Charging Stations and Electric Vehicles
AQ
11:43aDOCUSIGN : welcomes former Microsoft and tech industry veteran as CTO
PR
11:43aMAN : Hedge funds in long haul to tackle lack of Black money managers
RE
11:41aSUMITOMO : Bolivia's largest mine suspends operations again due to pandemic
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
3PEARSON PLC : PEARSON : splashes out to secure former Disney exec Bird as CEO
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources
5NESTLÉ S.A. : Global dividend plunge to be worst since financial crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group