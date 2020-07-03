Log in
Analyzing the Role of Big Data and Human Intuition in Decision Making | Get in Touch with Quantzig for Personalized Recommendations

07/03/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider announces the completion of its recent article that offers comprehensive insights into the growing need to adopt a scientific approach to decision making using big data analytics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005161/en/

Now that big data analytics is majorly at the forefront of most of the decision-making processes, can humans take a backseat? Talk to our analytics experts to learn what goes inside human minds while developing and deploying big data analytics solutions in the business.

For some businesses, leveraging big data analytics remains an uphill task whereas, for others, it’s an integral part of the decision-making process. With the advent of big data, many employees have witnessed that their jobs have become simpler and accurate. From playing a role in marketing to managing human resources, big data analytics has been a huge part of organizational processes. However, most companies still rely on human intuition for effective decision-making. It is widely believed AI and big data analytics is yet to achieve the decision-making potential of a human mind when it comes to emotions, thoughts, and experiences. Read the complete article to learn more:

Surely human intuition isn’t useful when there is a massive amount of data readily available for analysis. Request a free proposal to know how we can help you leverage big data analytics for better decision-making

According to Quantzig’s big data analytics experts, “The power of big data analytics cannot be ignored as it has consistently delivered better performance on all fronts. Combining the power of big data and human intuition can unlock limitless possibilities.”

Adopting a Scientific Data-driven Approach to Decision Making Using Big Data Analytics

It is evident that as the importance of big data analytics is increasing, the power of human intuition has taken a backseat. Scientifically speaking, human intuition is all about patterns and a detailed analysis of these pattern can yield conclusions mostly without consciously having any proper explanation. But today businesses can’t solely rely on such conclusions, but must have an explanation and logic behind every decision taken. Following are some steps that can help organizations create a synergy between big data analytics and human intuition-

#1: Leverage data visualization tools

#2: Test, analyze, and adjust your decisions

#3: Differentiate correlation from causation

Big data analytics has the power to analyze and predict future business outcomes. Big data prediction models have become smarter over time, but human intuition has a significant role to play here. Thus, the role of human intuition may be limited in an analytical organization, but it is yet to be extinct. Book a FREE solution demo to gain limited-period access to our proprietary big data analytics platforms.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
