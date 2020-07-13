Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analyzing the Role of Click and Collect Models in Transforming the Future of Retail | Quantzig

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the importance of click and collect models in retail industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005227/en/

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

  1. The upcoming trends in retail
  2. The shift towards click and collect modeling

Request a FREE proposal for expert insights and personalized recommendations on retail click and collect models.

In a world of retail shopping, the click and collect model gives consumers the ability to research, select, order, and pay for products online, then pick up in-store. Apart from offering convenience and flexibility to consumers, click and collect models have helped reduce the high volume of returns and product exchanges.. Click and collect in retail is a new delivery method that combines online retail shopping with real-life transactions. Lately, this model has been gaining ground in the e-commerce sector, thanks to the high levels of convenience it offers.

With click and collect sales becoming more popular, retailers now need to work on the right inventory mix to meet this omnichannel sales growth. Speak to our experts to learn more about finding the perfect inventory mix for your retail business.

According to Quantzig’s retail analytics experts, “The click and collect delivery model solves most of the pressing challenges facing retail and also provides the option of an easy return to the same pickup point.”

Benefits of Click and Collect Modeling

1: Ensures faster deliveries

2: Decreases costs

3: Improves customer satisfaction

Book a FREE Demo to discover how we help retail businesses across the globe to implement click and collect models to drive better outcomes.

Though several small and medium e-commerce retailers are yet to adopt large-scale omnichannel strategies, they have taken significant steps and have started collaborating with local stores to help customers collect their online orders from these local retail stores. However, in the coming years, click and collect models are going to evolve and provide a significant edge in a hypercompetitive retail e-commerce market. Read the complete article for detailed insights on the benefits of click and collect model in retail industry: https://bit.ly/2W5IqOU

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:26aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 13 juillet 2020 Three questions for Chantal Gaemperle, LVMH EVP, HR & Synergies as LVMH publishes its 2019 Social Responsibility Report
PU
09:26aGLOBALDATA : Digital sales offer long-term opportunity to automotive aftermarket in Indonesia, says GlobalData
PU
09:26aGLOBALDATA : China and India lead Asia's regasification capacity additions by 2024, says GlobalData
PU
09:26aEMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:26aLeading Investment Company Says Trend Toward Sustainable Food to Continue
PR
09:26aCinedigm Reports Highest Quarterly Digital Sales in Five Years in its Streaming Business Segment with Q1 FY 2021 Revenues Up an Estimated 34%
GL
09:25aRINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:22aLOPE FINAL DEADLINE TODAY : ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Reminds Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Investors of Important July 13 Deadline in Securities Class Action – LOPE
GL
09:21aPANORO MINERALS : Update on Exploration Plans at Cotabambas Project, Peru
AQ
09:21aGolden Matrix Revenues Exceed $425,000 in June; Company on Track to Achieve First Million Dollar Quarter
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses latest Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence
2G4S PLC : G4S : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Date Change
3NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : European stocks gain as focus shifts to earnings, stimulus talks
4AMS AG : AMS : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
5ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group