Analyzing the Role of Customer Sentiment Analysis in the Hospitality Industry | Quantzig

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest success story that analyzes the role of – ‘Sentiment Analysis in the Hospitality Industry.’

This success story explains how natural language processing and machine learning techniques helped the client to assign weighted sentiment scores to the entities, topics, themes, and categories of online conversations.

Sentiment analysis or opinion mining is the process that leverages contextual data mining and advanced algorithms to detect the likes, dislikes, and emotions of customers. At a very basic level, sentiment analysis helps distinguish the positive and negative sentiments around the brand or a concept. Today, players across industries are leveraging sentiment analysis to identify promoters and detractors of their brands and are using these insights to build targeted marketing campaigns.

Sentiment Analysis Engagement Overview

The sentiment analysis study helped a leading player in the hospitality industry to analyze the differences in online conversations such as – the tone of conversations and customer interests, which, in turn, helped them identify key promoters and detractors. As a result, the client gained insights on how they could offer seamless experiences on social channels via private and direct messages.

“Through our social media analytics solutions, we offer our clients the opportunity to listen, monitor, and look in-depth at online conversations and understand what people are saying online to make well-informed decisions,” says a sentiment analysis expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig’s sentiment analysis solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Analyze the online conversations of their customers

Take immediate actions on negative comments using VoC based recommendations

Quantzig’s sentiment analysis solutions offered predictive insights on:

Offering personalized services to meet the unique needs of the customers

Leveraging text analytics to gain deeper insights on customer sentiments

