Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analyzing the Role of Data Science in the Food Industry | Quantzig's New Article

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 12:31pm EST

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that explains how data science is transforming business operations in the food industry. This article offers comprehensive insights into the business benefits of data science in the food industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005643/en/

Request a FREE proposal to gain comprehensive insights on the business benefits of data science in the food industry.

The food industry is in the midst of a major transformation with the constant shifts in consumer behavior and the fluctuating regulatory landscape. In such a scenario, it's crucial for businesses to adopt advanced analytics and data science to bring about measurable changes in the business process. The application of Data Science in the Food Industry has a tremendous influence right from the right kind of products being sourced, the quality of food being served and the timely delivery of the food at the doorstep of the customer.

The role of data science in the food industry cannot be overlooked if, one wants to rule the food industry and lead in this digital economy. Talk to our analytics experts for more information.

Applications of Data Science in the Food Industry:

  • On-time faster deliveries
  • Automated food label quality assessments
  • Food borne illness detection

According to the advanced analytics experts at Quantzig, “Food manufacturing companies are actively tapping into data science to bring about improvements in inventory management, enhance quality control methods, and meet growing consumer demands.”

From being just a buzzword to being the most talked about topic, data science can impact business processes across industries. How can it improve your business, you ask? Schedule a FREE solution demo to learn from our experts

Benefits of Data Science in the Food Industry

1: Improves operational efficiency

By leveraging data science and its associated methodologies food manufacturers can analyze the impact of market trends on stock consumption patterns. Data science can also help food manufacturing companies to analyze customer data sets, which in turn, can improve personalization.

2: Aids in quality enhancement

Maintaining the quality of the packaging is quite challenging for food manufacturing companies. Data science plays a crucial role in analyzing the factors that impact food quality by offering insights that businesses can leverage to analyze pain points and improve customer service.

We don’t just offer analytics services but customize the services to help you seamlessly integrate those insights into your existing workﬂows. Request more information from our analytics experts.

3: Improves market basket analysis

Data science in the food industry can help businesses conduct market basket analysis to understand customer purchase patterns, product affinities, and factors impacting purchase decisions.

Read the complete article (http://bit.ly/2P6Ff5o) to gain comprehensive insights.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:45pCPI PROPERTY GROUP : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:44pDESERT FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION : Awards More Than $150,000 in Non-Profit Grants
BU
12:43pBILBY : Visit of His Majesty the King of Sweden to India (2-6 December 2019)
PU
12:42pION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA SA - Update following capital increase dated 03 December 2019
AQ
12:41pCERNER : AWS Work to Reduce Patient Re-Admissions and Time Spent Documenting Patient Visits
AQ
12:41pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of AK Steel Holding Corporation
PR
12:41pPOLARIS : Assembles Elite Rodeo Athletes to Inaugurate Team RANGER Ahead of 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
BU
12:40pBOOSTHEAT : Boostheat exceeds first target of 200 boostheat.20 orders ahead of initial deadline
AN
12:40pVONOVIA SE : Swedish Shareholders' Association recommends its members to accept Vonovia's offer
EQ
12:39pSP Energy Networks and ERMCO Partner to Help Meet UK Net Zero Ambitions
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
4PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO $504 MILLION U.S. IPO IN DOWN ROUND..
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF raises 1.25 billion euros at 30 years as part of its EMTN ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group