Analyzing the Role of Pharmacovigilance Analytics in Germany's Precision Medicine Market | Quantzig

Quantzig, global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions presents a new case study series that sheds light on the role of pharmacovigilance analytics in driving better outcomes in the precision medicine market. To succeed in today’s precision medicine market, one must overcome the challenges facing the sector by devising appropriate strategies to skillfully tackle unfavorable situations. However, with regulations continuing to emphasize patient safety, pharmacovigilance analytics will continue to play a pivotal role in the drug discovery & development phase.

The transformation of the COVID-19 outbreak into a pandemic has brought about significant shifts in business processes and market needs. The pandemic is also provoking severe budgetary strains in many segments of the economy, due to which companies are forced to scale down operations to balance the financial impact of the crisis. In this case, the client wanted to analyze drug safety data obtained from various sources to build synergy between traditional analytics and clinical data to provide faster and better insights across the organization.

How Quantzig’s COVID-19 business support solutions can help companies operating in the precision medicine market?

● Our specially curated analytics solutions focus on ensuring business continuity to help businesses navigate the crisis

● We also offer access to a library of best practices and analytics methodologies that can help businesses carry out operations smoothly by identifying the COVID-19 impact areas

● Our services involve combinations of components like portal access, ad-hoc/steady projects, and consulting services

Pharmacovigilance Analytics Engagement Overview:

Considering the growing complexities around drug development and drug safety, pharmacovigilance departments within the precision medicine market must have in place a robust process to identify risks and extract product & indication-specific information from across the organization. The growing demand for their limited resources and lack of in-house pharmacovigilance and clinical data management systems prompted the pharma company to outsource their pharmacovigilance requirements. Also, the increased regulatory scrutiny and greater emphasis on drug safety within the precision medicine market in Germany, further pressurized the client to accurately monitor and assess the benefit-risk profile of the medicinal products as early as possible in the drug development lifecycle.

Quantzig’s pharmacovigilance analytics solutions helped the client to:

● Reduce preparation time for drug safety reviews from days to hours

● Understand safety risks earlier in the drug development phase

● Maintain good relationships with regulators

According to Quantzig’s healthcare analytics experts, “Keeping abreast of the regulatory changes and monitoring drug safety on an on-going basis can be challenging for companies, especially those who lack the expertise and necessary pharmacovigilance analytics tools to do so.”

Quantzig’s Value Proposition

Quantzig’s pharmacovigilance analytics solutions have helped leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and life sciences companies worldwide. The solution empowers the broadest spectrum of pharmacovigilance, clinical, and other data management teams within the precision medicine market to easily access and analyze clinical data, identify trends representing risks and opportunities, and empowers them to dig deeper into the data without relying on biostatistics and support from IT teams. This allows companies operating in the precision medicine market to quickly review clinical data and develop targeted drugs by leveraging an improved drug development and safety monitoring process.

