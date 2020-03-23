Log in
Analyzing the Role of Sentiment Analysis in Healthcare Sector

03/23/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

Quantzig’s recent article offers comprehensive insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of sentiment analysis in healthcare.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005380/en/

Sentiment analysis in healthcare

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. The growing popularity of patient data analytics

2. Enhancing patient experience with sentiment analysis insights

Request a FREE proposal to gain comprehensive insights into the role of sentiment analytics in healthcare industry.

Sentiment analysis in healthcare is getting immensely popular among healthcare companies. It is one of the most popular trends in the healthcare industry as it plays a major role in improving patient experience. Sentiment analysis in healthcare offers several benefits for those operating in the healthcare industry. For example, sentiment analysis in healthcare leverages natural language processing and text mining to analyze written texts obtained through reviews, social media platforms, and surveys. Such insights combined with patient data analytics helps healthcare organizations to bridge the communication gap existing between them and their clients.

The emerging new use cases of sentiment analysis in healthcare is expected to change the face of customer experience in the healthcare sector. Speak to our patient data analytics experts to get started!

According to Quantzig’s patient data analytics experts, “With the help of sentiment analysis, players in the healthcare industry can classify patient’s comments into component parts such as people, places, and processes and then assign specific scores to these categories based on patient comments.”

Wonder how patient data analytics can help you improve the business outcome of your organization? Book a FREE Demo to analyze, interpret and manage patient data obtained from various platforms.

Benefits of Sentiment Analysis in Healthcare Sector

1: Provides in-depth insights on patient needs

2: Quantifies performance and service efficiency

Read the complete article to gain detailed insights into each of these factors: https://bit.ly/3bc1qR4

Apart from these benefits, the applications of sentiment analysis in healthcare have often resulted in improvements in staff performance. Sentiment analysis in healthcare sector allows you to present real-time quantifiable data to your staff regarding service efficiency and patient satisfaction. As a result, sentiment analysis in healthcare not just improves the performance of your staff but such insights can help you improve service efficiency and business outcomes at a larger scale.

Request a FREE proposal to learn more about the role of sentiment analysis in healthcare: https://bit.ly/2vHydhI

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
