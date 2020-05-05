Analyzing the Root Cause of OTIF Failures Across the Inbound and Outbound Retail Supply Chain | Quantzig's New Success Story

Request a FREE Proposal for Comprehensive Solution Insights

As a premier analytics solutions provider, Quantzig has helped leading businesses tackle the disruptions in the current business milieu. As a part of its continued efforts, Quantzig today announced the completion of its supply chain analysis engagement. During the course of this engagement, Quantzig successfully collaborated with a sports goods and apparel manufacturer who was facing predicaments in identifying the major reasons for OTIF failures in inbound and outbound deliveries.

In every organization, the first and the foremost preference for manufacturers is to gain better visibility into the interruptions that could affect product delivery. With years of expertise in offering a plethora of solutions, Quantzig’s supply chain analysis helps businesses to gain actionable insights on supplier inventory levels, efficiently meet the compliance issues, and devise a robust disaster recovery plan. Also, supply chain analysis helps organizations streamline and reshape their prevailing supply chain processes and effectively track and monitor supply chain activities to drive better outcomes.

Supply Chain Analysis Engagement Overview

To address the potential challenges in terms of OTIF failures, the client approached Quantzig’s team of supply chain analysts. Quantzig’s team of supply chain analysts created a dictionary comprising inbound and outbound data based on the client’s requirements. Furthermore, the client carried out the assumption and exclusion criteria technique for data cleansing, including missing value treatment, outlier detection, and elimination and hierarchy for interim process dates. The client further crafted a dashboard to visualize the end-to-end supply chain process.

The supply chain analysis solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Devise a robust linear regression model to understand the impact of each contributing factor

Identify the interim process and conditions with highest delay probability to maximize out-bound OTIF

Deploy a simulator to predict inbound delays

According to the supply chain analysis experts at Quantzig, “Supply chain analysis lays the basic foundation for evaluating every stage of a supply chain starting from the time the business acquires raw materials from its suppliers to the delivery of final products to the customers.”

Quantzig now offers a comprehensive portfolio of COVID-19 business support solutions:

With over 15+ years of experience in offering advanced marketing analytics solutions, our analytics experts have developed a comprehensive COVID-19 business support solutions portfolio that can help you ensure business continuity by leveraging analytics at strategic points in the value chain. As a part of this package we also offer:

Free personalized solution consultation with our experts

Access to a comprehensive library of best practices

Free license to access our analytics platforms

Coronavirus impact assessment at no additional cost

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

