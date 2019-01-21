Log in
Anand Das Joins as Advisor at Lemma Technologies

01/21/2019 | 09:31pm EST

Lemma Technologies, the leader in Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising, focused on developing programmatic and data-driven advertising solutions is proud to announce Anand Das as an Advisor on their board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005122/en/

Anand Das Joins as Advisor at Lemma Technologies (Photo: Business Wire)

Anand Das Joins as Advisor at Lemma Technologies (Photo: Business Wire)

Anand is an entrepreneur, product evangelist and startup advisor with 18+ years’ experience in high performance computing, storage, digital marketing, Ad Tech products and solutions. He is one of the four co-founders that started PubMatic in 2006. In his role as CTO at PubMatic, Anand was responsible for establishing the company’s technical vision and positioning PubMatic for future growth. Anand also served on the IAB tech lab board of directors from 2015 to 2018. Prior to PubMatic, Anand held various engineering roles at PANTA Systems, a high performance computing startup and at VERITAS India, where he worked on a variety of storage and backup products. Anand has seven patents to his name in systems software, storage software, advertising and application software.

Says Anand Das, “I look forward to my role as Advisor to Digital-OOH pioneer Lemma Technologies. DOOH is poised for multi-year big CAGR growth. It is a privilege to be part of innovative team at Lemma which is changing the way outdoor advertising works, setting new norms and being industry first in delivering programmatic data driven value to help brands and their customers achieve results never seen or thought before on DOOH including cross over from DOOH to social, search and online advertising.”

Mr. Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, Lemma Technologies proudly expresses, "Lemma is spearheading DOOH revolution. We are looking to increase our first mover advantage. We recently completed first programmatic RTB campaign for SBI with Amnet & Google. We are very happy to welcome Anand Das into the Lemma family. His expertise and vision will help company to bring more innovations in DOOH industry. It is part of our endeavor to provide our clients the best possible services and solutions, always.”

Lemma’s ambition is to modernize the OOH industry to better serve the interests of the brands in this digital era. The smart data-driven targeting allows brands to reach a huge audience while staying relevant through Lemma platform.

Visit :http://www.lemmatechnologies.com


© Business Wire 2019
