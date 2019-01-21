Anand Das Joins as Advisor at Lemma Technologies

Lemma Technologies, the leader in Digital Out of Home (DOOH)
Advertising, focused on developing programmatic and data-driven
advertising solutions is proud to announce Anand Das as an Advisor on
their board.
Anand is an entrepreneur, product evangelist and startup advisor with
18+ years’ experience in high performance computing, storage, digital
marketing, Ad Tech products and solutions. He is one of the four
co-founders that started PubMatic in 2006. In his role as CTO at
PubMatic, Anand was responsible for establishing the company’s technical
vision and positioning PubMatic for future growth. Anand also served on
the IAB tech lab board of directors from 2015 to 2018. Prior to
PubMatic, Anand held various engineering roles at PANTA Systems, a high
performance computing startup and at VERITAS India, where he worked on a
variety of storage and backup products. Anand has seven patents to his
name in systems software, storage software, advertising and application
software.
Says Anand Das, “I look forward to my role as Advisor to Digital-OOH
pioneer Lemma Technologies. DOOH is poised for multi-year big CAGR
growth. It is a privilege to be part of innovative team at Lemma which
is changing the way outdoor advertising works, setting new norms and
being industry first in delivering programmatic data driven value to
help brands and their customers achieve results never seen or thought
before on DOOH including cross over from DOOH to social, search and
online advertising.”
Mr. Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, Lemma Technologies proudly expresses,
"Lemma is spearheading DOOH revolution. We are looking to increase our
first mover advantage. We recently completed first programmatic RTB
campaign for SBI with Amnet & Google. We are very happy to welcome Anand
Das into the Lemma family. His expertise and vision will help company to
bring more innovations in DOOH industry. It is part of our endeavor to
provide our clients the best possible services and solutions, always.”
Lemma’s ambition is to modernize the OOH industry to better serve the
interests of the brands in this digital era. The smart data-driven
targeting allows brands to reach a huge audience while staying relevant
through Lemma platform.
