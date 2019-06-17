Log in
Ananda Developments Plc - Appointment of Joint Broker and initiation of Research

06/17/2019 | 04:31am EDT

17 June 2019

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(“Ananda” or the “Company”)

Appointment of Joint Broker and initiation of Research

The directors of Ananda are pleased to announce that Stanford Capital Partners Limited has been appointed as joint broker to the Company.

Stanford Capital Partners is an independent broker specialising in the small and mid-cap sectors.  Its founding partners have many years’ experience in the City and have a wide range of UK and international contacts.

Ananda has issued Stanford Capital Partners 3,333,334 warrants, exercisable into ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of 0.45 pence each (the “Warrants”). The Warrants are valid for three years from the date of issue.

As part of Stanford’s role, it has initiated research on Ananda Developments. This research will be

distributed via Research Tree (https://www.research-tree.com/companies/uk/investment-platformsservices/ananda-developments), an equity research platform designed to provide investors with greater access to UK listed company information. The research will also be available by emailing the Company at ir@anandadevelopments.com.

.

Peterhouse Capital Limited remains NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker  to Ananda and will continue to work closely with the Company.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS—

Ananda Developments plc

CEO
Melissa Sturgess

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith		 +44 (0)739 269 6517
ir@anandadevelopments.com
Peterhouse Capital Limited

Corporate Finance
Fungai Ndoro
Mark Anwyl

Corporate Broker Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey		 +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Stanford Capital Partners Limited

Corporate Broker
John Howes
Patrick Claridge
 		 +44 (0)20 3815 8880
Celicourt Communications
Mark Antelme
Ollie Mills		 +44 (0)20 7520 9266

Notes to editors

About Ananda Developments PLC

Ananda Developments invests in the developing market for medical or therapeutic Cannabis derivatives, or related products, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetic products which contain Cannabis or hemp derived cannabinoids. The Directors believe that this market is growing due to an increasing number of states in the USA, as well as other countries around the world, changing their laws to allow for products containing constituents of Medical Cannabis to be developed, approved and sold.

A copy of the Company’s Admission Document is available at www.anandadevelopments.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/ANANDA-DEVELOPMENTS-Admission-Document-29.06.2018-FINAL-clean.pdf

Ananda’s investment strategy is to invest in companies, projects or products that are progressing medical or therapeutic Cannabis research and development, or seeking to produce or cultivate Cannabis in any jurisdiction in which it is legal to do so, or are developing or have already developed, products that contain Cannabis derived cannabinoids and require funding to progress work plans or commercialise products.

http://www.anandadevelopments.com


© PRNewswire 2019
