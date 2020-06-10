Ananda Developments Plc - Investor Presentation

10 June 2020
ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
(“Ananda” or the “Company”)
Investor Presentation
The Directors of Ananda Developments Plc are pleased to announce that an updated Investor Presentation is available on the Company’s website – www.anandadevelopments.com – or on request, by emailing ir@ananadadevelopments.com.
-Ends-
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
|ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess
Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith
|+44 (0)7717 573 235
ir@anandadevelopments.com
|PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein
Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey
|+44 (0)20 7469 0930
|CELICOURT COMMUNICATIONS
Mark Antelme
Ollie Mills
|+44 (0)20 8434 2643