Ananda Developments Plc - Investor Presentation

10 June 2020

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(“Ananda” or the “Company”)

Investor Presentation

The Directors of Ananda Developments Plc are pleased to announce that an updated Investor Presentation is available on the Company’s website – www.anandadevelopments.com – or on request, by emailing ir@ananadadevelopments.com.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.