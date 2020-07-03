Ananda Developments Plc - Postponement of AGM

3 July 2020
Postponement of Annual General Meeting
Ananda announces that, in light of the extraordinary events of recent months and in accordance with the provisions of UK Corporate Governance legislation passed on 25 June 2020, the Company intends to postpone its 2020 Annual General Meeting by up to 3 months.
Ananda expects to announce the Company’s audited results for the year ended 31 January 2020 by 31 July 2020. Shareholders will receive notice of the Annual General Meeting in due course.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.