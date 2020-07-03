Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ananda Developments Plc - Postponement of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 11:42am EDT

3 July 2020

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(“Ananda” or the “Company”)

Postponement of Annual General Meeting

Ananda announces that, in light of the extraordinary events of recent months and in accordance with the provisions of UK Corporate Governance legislation passed on 25 June 2020, the Company intends to postpone its 2020 Annual General Meeting by up to 3 months.


Ananda expects to announce the Company’s audited results for the year ended 31 January 2020 by 31 July 2020. Shareholders will receive notice of the Annual General Meeting in due course.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith		 +44 (0)7717 573 235
ir@anandadevelopments.com
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMTED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein

Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey		 +44 (0)20 7469 0930
CELICOURT COMMUNICATIONS
Mark Antelme
Ollie Mills		 +44 (0)20 7520 9266

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:07pCommerzbank CEO offers to resign to give bank a fresh start
RE
01:05pTurkish suspect tells court Ghosn mused on Hollywood movie of escape from Japan
RE
01:05pVA-Q-TEC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:04pKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:01pXTM : Onboards the 251st Franchised Salon - Integrates With POS Software for Instant Payouts to Salon Stylists
AQ
01:01pCONN : ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Conn's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CONN
PR
01:01pCOVID-19 : Significant Shift in Strategy of  Global Automated Microbiology Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and Agilent Technologies Inc. | Technavio
BU
01:00pIBERDROLA : Clean technology projects line up bids for $1 billion EU support
RE
01:00pPower Group Announces Delay in Filing Interim Financials Caused by COVID-19
NE
12:58pEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group