Ananda Developments Plc - Postponement of AGM

3 July 2020

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(“Ananda” or the “Company”)

Postponement of Annual General Meeting

Ananda announces that, in light of the extraordinary events of recent months and in accordance with the provisions of UK Corporate Governance legislation passed on 25 June 2020, the Company intends to postpone its 2020 Annual General Meeting by up to 3 months.



Ananda expects to announce the Company’s audited results for the year ended 31 January 2020 by 31 July 2020. Shareholders will receive notice of the Annual General Meeting in due course.

