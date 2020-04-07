Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ananda Developments Plc - Update on Medical Cannabis Growing Licence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 07:34am EDT

7 April 2020

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

(“Ananda” or the “Company”)

UPDATE ON MEDICAL CANNABIS GROWING LICENCE

The Directors of Ananda Developments Plc provide the following update to shareholders.

The Home Office application

A second round of questions relating to the application to grow >0.2% THC cannabis has been received from The Home Office.  Responses are being formulated and it is expected that a physical visit to the growing location will be undertaken by Home Office representatives in the next couple of months, subject to the lock down requirements of the COVID-19 emergency.

MHRA

In addition, the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency) has requested a meeting  to discuss the application, its research aims and objectives, and how the objectives will assist in progressing the medical cannabis sector in the UK.

Ananda’s Medical Cannabis Growing Plans

Ananda has a see through 50% interest in DJT Plants Limited (“DJT”) which has made an application to grow >0.2% THC cannabis in Lincolnshire.  Its partner is the JEPCO Group, comprised of JEPCO Limited and Anglia Salads Limited (“JEPCO”). DJT’s proposal is to commence growing up to 1,105 cannabis plants in Lincolnshire, and to ultimately increase to growing on an area up to 30 hectares (accommodating approximately 300,000 cannabis plants).  The practical growing will be undertaken by JEPCO, which has previously grown medical cannabis in the UK for a large pharmaceutical company. 

The initial objective is to stabilise 13 strains of cannabis to have low variability and high predictability, in collaboration with Dr Dedi Meiri’s laboratory in Israel, which it is hoped may be useful to treat a range of conditions such as Parkinson’s Disease, epilepsy and neuropathic pain.  The Directors believe that Dr Meiri is one of the world’s foremost researchers in medical cannabis, with one of the most sophisticated cannabis analytical laboratories in the world.  Ananda’s ultimate objective is to convert the genetic stabilisation growing to commercial growing, when demand builds in the UK medical cannabis industry and when the regulatory and legal framework allows.

JEPCO has successfully grown medical cannabis in the UK to very high standards, (for the pharmaceutical industry) and at low cost.  The Directors believe a UK source of medical cannabis will be well received, especially given the possibility of global supply chains continuing to break down.

DJT Plants Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of DJT Group Limited which is 50% owned by Tiamat Agriculture Limited, which is a 100% subsidiary of Ananda Developments Plc.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith		 +44 (0)7717 573 235
ir@anandadevelopments.com
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein

Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey		 +44 (0)20 7469 0930
STANFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED
Joint Corporate Broker
John Howes
Patrick Claridge		 +44 (0)20 3815 8880
CELICOURT COMMUNICATIONS
Mark Antelme
Ollie Mills		 +44 (0)20 8434 2643

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:03aASF has decided to reduce by 25% all contributions due by the regulated entities, during the establishment of the state of emergency generated by the spread of COVID-19
PU
08:03aBRIGHTDOOR : Launches HomeRover™ - A Mobile App For Real Estate Agents To Perform Remote, Real-Time Video Home Tours
BU
08:03aAMERICAN INTEGRITY INSURANCE : on Tampa Bay Times' Top Place to Work List for Seventh Time
BU
08:03aLONGROAD ENERGY : Completes Financing for 215 MWdc Little Bear Solar Projects
PR
08:03aQUANTUM WORKPLACE : Appoints Julie Norquist Roy to Its Board of Directors
BU
08:03aChartLogic Releases Integrated Telehealth Solution
BU
08:03aLINDE PLC : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
08:03aMendel Launches AI-powered Search Engine to Analyze More Than 50,000 Coronavirus Papers
BU
08:03aWALGREENS : Expanding Drive-Thru Testing To 15 New Locations in Seven States
BU
08:03aMICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : 2020™ Update 1 Delivers Predictive Mobile Caching & Deeper Integration with Microsoft Excel, Power BI, and Azure
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group