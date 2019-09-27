Anaplan : 5 Can't-miss customer sessions at CPX London 2019

1. Digitization + Connected Planning = Faster, Better Decision making

In a world where the pace of business continues to accelerate due to digital transformation, a massive shift in the way companies plan and make decisions is taking place. To stay ahead, business leaders need faster, better data from across the organization and beyond. Continuing the conversation from CPX San Francisco, Anaplan CEO, Frank Calderoni will join Michael Tickle, Director of Demand Planning at Jaguar Land Rover to give a sneak peek into a fully digitized future and show how Connected Planning enables businesses to maximize real-time opportunities and improve performance.

2. A journey of Connecting People with Data & Plans Globally at Coca-Cola

Join Francois Van der Donckt, Global Business Analysis Manager at the Coca-Cola Company and Alessio Fiorentino from Accenture as they tell the story of Coca-Cola's Connected Planning journey with Anaplan. Learn how a true team effort led to transformational change within the business and the benefits that are being realized today. Not only will you gain a better understanding of the Anaplan platform's financial capabilities, you'll also get a behind-the-scenes look at that strategies that the team leveraged to drive change and connect a community of 100+ users around the world.

3. Achieving Global ICM Excellence in the Midst of Business Transformation (Philips)

If you were asked to overhaul and simplify incentive compensation programs at an organization of 8,000 salespeople that spanned across 17 countries, where would you start? Hear from Pete Sutton, Senior Director Head of Market to Order Excellence at Philips about how his team is driving global excellence across the company's ICM infrastructure by leveraging the Anaplan platform. Learn how his team has centralized, simplified, and standardized sales compensation programs around the world along with a programmatic approach to transform sales compensation at scale.

4. Anaplan: Amnesty from a Spreadsheet Inferno

Trapped in a labyrinth of complicated spreadsheets with no way out in sight? Learn how to build a path to freedom and hear from a panel of Anaplan customers, including Royal Mail Group and EDF Energy, as they talk through their journey from using spreadsheets for planning to using the Anaplan platform. You'll have the chance to hear real life examples about what life was like before and how Anaplan has helped improve user experience, efficiency, accuracy, and performance at each customer's organization.

5. How TUI Discovered Treasure Island Using Anaplan as Their Compass

On its journey from siloed to Connected planning, TUI's team has replaced a 30MB spreadsheet and multiple isolated IT systems, eliminating uncertainty, reducing human error, and replacing a complicated system with a single version of the truth. Planning cycle times have been slashed and now, TUI can drive agile, secure responses to an increasingly volatile market. Learn about the journey of TUI and how leveraging the Anaplan platform has opened the door to collaboration and united multiple business functions. In addition, hear how the Finance team has become a respected business partner that meets the requirements of a fast-growing business, while continuing to drive innovation.

