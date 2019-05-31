Log in
Anaplan : Agile decision-making with conversational enterprise planning

05/31/2019 | 01:29am EDT

The State of Connected Planning, a first-of-its-kind survey on the trends of global business planning, recently found a direct correlation between a company's ability to be agile in its planning and its success in achieving tangible business outcomes.

Its research also showed that 72 percent of aggressively growing companies consider themselves to be very effective at developing, executing, and tracking plans. These high-performing companies are also more likely to value planning technology as a critical tool for improving business outcomes.

Technology remains an opportunity for today's enterprises. According to the survey, 46 percent of organizations using point and on-premises solutions say that better technologies are necessary to accommodate current market conditions and 43 percent of executives say that a move to cloud-based technology would benefit their existing planning process.

Technology, more specifically cloud-based Connected Planning technology, is therefore a critical component of building a decision-making culture, especially as companies need to stay attuned to changes in the market, accurately anticipate future trends, and keep employees across the company aligned on business objectives.

This means that companies may need to examine their current approach to planning- both their planning processes and the technology that supports those processes. In companies with a strong decision-making culture, people tend to plan more frequently, put more of their plans into action, and leverage planning technology that intuitively connects people, data, and plans.

The most effective of these cultures leverage unified platform technologies that can:

  • Help more people do more activities with simplicity and ease.
  • Provide intuitive and self-service capabilities that allow users to use the platform without expensive training.
  • Empower users to respond to changes faster.
  • Innovate and deliver rich capabilities faster.

In the next post in this series, we'll dive into how companies can maintain an openness to change and think about their planning as a team sport in the process.

Disclaimer

Anaplan Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 05:28:05 UTC
