Anaplan : Files for Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaplan, a pioneer in Connected Planning, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as the lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc. will serve as a book-running manager. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Canaccord Genuity LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C., JMP Securities LLC, Needham & Company, LLC, Piper Jaffray & Co. and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. will serve as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Anaplan

Anaplan is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 900 customers worldwide.

