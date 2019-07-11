Log in
Anaplan : Four keys to help finance teams build a better strategic planning process

07/11/2019 | 11:40pm EDT

Reducing cycles and increase frequency. Efficient cycles are key to successful planning, but when friction throughout the process extends cycle times unnecessarily, planning can feel crippling. When it comes to evaluating processes, look for areas that produce process friction, such as Extract Transform Loads (ETL), hand-offs, lengthy iteration cycles, or lacking data clarity and visibility, and see if you can improve them.

Connected Planning technology with a real-time calculation engine can help by connecting data from across the organization to eliminate or reduce these friction points. Having access to real-time calculations and consolidations can also eliminate iteration cycles and enable instantaneous updates.

With Connected Planning, cycle times improve, and organizations can plan more frequently, using rolling forecasts or more effectively pulling operational levers to achieve targets - reassuring decision-makers of previous decisions and increasing confidence in their forward-looking plans.

Disclaimer

Anaplan Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 03:39:06 UTC
