Anaplan : How to turn strategic planning into a successful strategy

Companies that thrive in fast-paced environments are those attuned to the pulse of the market and equipped to respond to changes quickly. Changes in the market, innovation, business dynamics, resources, and commodity costs fluctuate rapidly, and subsequent resource reallocation needs to happen just as quickly.

Consider an emerging market opportunity that didn't exist six months ago when the strategic plan was put together. For unforeseen opportunities, how can business leaders procure the necessary resources to respond efficiently? Effective companies need to have flexibility to reduce spending from a lower value area and reallocate to the new and higher-value opportunity.

For many organizations, the problem lies in cultural legacy: Many non-financial managers maintain loose alignment between strategic imperatives and performance factors because the organization's senior executives didn't clearly explain the business strategy. Across the organization, everybody needs to focus on the same goal at the same time and understand what they can do as individuals to influence that goal. The best technology can make that easy and efficient, which is exactly where Connected Planning comes into play.

Connected Planning connects people, data, and plans across the organization to help leaders make better business decisions and take calculated risks quickly. Connected Planning creates and manages a bi-directional flow of data that provides one true source of information for the entire organization to operate from.

Once a strategic plan has been established and distributed across the organization, teams in every business unit and department need to stay connected to remain on track. Employing a Connected Planning approach, led by a chief planning officer, can help enterprises achieve this level of organizational unity. Each department is connected through a common platform, resulting in a single source of truth that is maintained as it flows up- and down-stream to every department.

Connected Planning further complements the strategic planning process by enabling leaders to track the progress of goals. Specifically, it can help business leaders make quick, informed decisions that may result in significant changes to organizational processes.