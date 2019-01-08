Log in
Anaplan : How to use Connected Planning technology to maximize Salesforce data

01/08/2019

An operational powerhouse in sales, marketing, quote-to-cash, and client support, Salesforce is widely accepted as a best-of-breed customer relationship management (CRM) platform. Used to accelerate business growth, its solution allows businesses to efficiently record activities and manage any and all necessary steps to advance leads, opportunities, quotes, and use cases in a seamless and connected fashion.

The benefits of Salesforce don't stop there. Businesses using the solution are privy to another opportunity: gleaning value from the rich operational data to help shape and influence business plans. At Spaulding Ridge, this is a frequent opportunity that we counsel many of our clients on to help identify business opportunities, improve and streamline processes, and transform their business operations.

Without the right technology, leveraging operational data within the planning process can feel slow, fragmented, and overwhelming to accomplish. With the right technology, such as a Connected Planning platform, it can unlock deeper insights into data and enable real-time, agile decision-making.

Here are just a couple of examples of how Spaulding Ridge uses Anaplan's Connected Planning platform and its sales performance management capabilities to uncover insightful trends from Salesforce data.

Disclaimer

Anaplan Inc. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 01:38:02 UTC
