Anaplan : MBA interns graduate to power the future of Connected Planning

The goal of the MBA internship program was threefold, as Anaplan sought to:

Seed the next generation of Master Anaplanners (for Anaplan, it's partners and customers)

Provide interns with channels to real employment opportunities following the completion of the program

Further engage colleges and universities that recognize the value of Anaplan's platform.

Earlier this summer, with over 300+ applicants from 13 countries, Anaplan brought aboard 32 MBA interns to participate in a rigorous 11-week training and executive mentoring program. Hand-selected interns worked on a team to advise, design, and develop Anaplan models based on relevant industry use cases. Upon completion of the program, interns presented their models to a panel comprised of the Anaplan executive team. If their model(s) met the stated criteria, they took the first step towards becoming certified Master Anaplanners-a certification that is in high-demand in today's job market.