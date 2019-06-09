Log in
Anaplan : Unlocking value through leading commercial planning capabilities

06/09/2019

In the face of fundamental shifts in consumer behavior, the emergence of disruptive competitors, and the rise of new channels, consumer products (CP) companies are under tremendous pressure to do more with less. Given the significant size of commercial spend (e.g., marketing and sales spend) in an average CP company's P&L, it should come as no surprise that the spotlight is increasingly placed on commercial planning. In particular, many CP companies struggle with allocating commercial investments across brands, customers, and regions in a way that meets their strategic objectives and financial targets.

There are several reasons that make the optimal allocation of commercial investments challenging-from intrinsic industry-specific characteristics, such as complex product and customer hierarchies and multiple routes to market, to the plethora of internal and external data sources. For many CP companies, having full visibility into the commercial plans and P&L at different levels (such as brand or customer) requires significant manual analysis and consolidation of offline spreadsheets. Furthermore, assessing the return on investment for commercial spend typically requires up to several days or weeks of analysis, minimizing the ability to use these insights for future planning decisions.

Disclaimer

Anaplan Inc. published this content on 09 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2019 18:07:02 UTC
