Anaplan : Women in the workplace – managing your brand

At Anaplan, we're committed to supporting a diverse workforce that empowers all people, regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, neurodiversity, religion, sexual orientation, disability status, or any other aspect that makes them unique. As part of this goal, Anaplan's Women's Interest Network (WIN) hosts regular presentations in which women share their experiences in the workplace and offer advice on succeeding in the business world.

Last month WIN was lucky enough to have Ana Pinczuk, Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer at Anaplan, offer her thoughts on managing one's personal brand. As Regional Lead of WIN at Anaplan, I was given the honor of interviewing Ana. 'Open' and 'authentic' are two of our core values at Anaplan, and Ana easily embodies both of these: despite her many accomplishments, Ana remains committed to learning and growing in both her business and her personal life. Ana also maintains an open door policy to employees who want to share their thoughts or ideas, or gain her advice.

As expected, Ana's presentation and the Q&A that followed offered a wealth of advice to employees at all stages of their careers. In what follows, I'd like to highlight a few words of wisdom she left us with.