Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anaqua Named as GM's End-to-End IP Management Provider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 03:01am EDT

BOSTON, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that General Motors (GM) has selected Anaqua to help manage its extensive global patent and design portfolio.  

Through the agreement, GM will leverage Anaqua’s fully integrated software and services to streamline their IP management lifecycle globally. As the company’s centralized IP management system, Anaqua will help support GM’s invention, patent, and design management, enhance internal and outside counsel collaboration, provide patent annuity payment services, and offer real-time IP data analytics and forecasting capabilities for enhanced IP strategy.

“We are excited to welcome General Motors, one of the largest and most innovative automobile manufacturers globally, as they join Anaqua’s client roster,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “For GM to place their trust in Anaqua further demonstrates the importance of successful IP management in the auto industry around the globe, and Anaqua’s position as a key partner in the industry’s continued innovation worldwide.”

GM is a global company committed to delivering safer, better, and more sustainable ways for people to get around. GM, its subsidiaries, and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Bajoun, and Wuling brands.

About Anaqua
Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, more than 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua’s IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

Company Contact:
Amanda Hollis
PR Manager, Anaqua
617-375-2626
ahollis@Anaqua.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:20aASTRAZENECA : shares down 2% after report it approached Gilead over tie-up
RE
03:20aKAHOOT! AS : Disclosure of voting proxies for the annual general meeting in Kahoot!
AQ
03:18aArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih restructures its Marketing and Sales Department to Support its business development in Ukraine and Internationally
PU
03:18aNEVADA SUNRISE GOLD : Announces Private Placement
PU
03:17aASTRAZENECA : Oxford Biomedica eyes UK supply boost of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
03:17aHEIMSTADEN PUBL : launches Community Manager program to address involuntary loneliness
AQ
03:16aAXIS CAPITAL : Re Promotes Michael Leahey to Head of Agriculture Reinsurance
BU
03:16aCloudCommerce Powers through the Pandemic
GL
03:15aFLATEX AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:11aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
2AMS AG : AMS : announces extension of Management Board contract for COO Dr. Thomas Stockmeier until end of 202..
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : ECB Authorizes Intesa Sanpaolo's Takeover of UBI Banca
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Risk-taking billionaires offer rich reward for Credit Suisse
5ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags margin headwind over China 5G contracts, takes $108 million charge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group